Shock at sudden passing of Fr Crotty in Glendalough

THE tight-knit Glendalough and Laragh communities remain in shock after the sudden passing of the Parish Priest of St Kevin’s Parish Fr Oliver Crotty on Saturday night.

The widely-respected Priest celebrated 7 p.m. mass on Saturday evening, but later fell ill at his home. His sister Carmel and his niece Ann-Maria were visiting the popular priest at the time. The Emergency Services were contacted and members of the local First Responders made every effort to resuscitate Fr Crotty, but to no avail.

Senator Pat Casey said Fr Crotty worked tirelessly on behalf of the local community.

“The whole of Glendalough and Laragh is in shock and has been rocked by Fr Crotty’s sudden passing. He was involved in everything that went on in the community. He wouldn’t have been very vocal about it but he would have been working away in the background as much as he could. He was a huge inspiration for the local community. He was highly-respected and liked by all members of the community. He came to us from Rathdrum. So there was already a connection there. He was also someone I will always remember as having a huge connection with nature. He truly will be sadly missed.”

Fr Crotty’s funeral takes place today, Wednesday, September 8, at St Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff Upper, County Waterford, arriving at 4 p.m.. His reposing took place at St Kevin’s Church, Glendalough, on Tuesday.

He was formerly of Fermoy and Middleton in County Cork, and was the son of the late Timothy and Kathleen and brother of the late Sr Eucharia (Betty-Ann). He is survived and deeply cherished by his sister Carmel (Griffin), nephew Tim, nieces Ann-Maria (Lucey), Dr Rosarii (Griffin) and Olivia (Smyth), grand-nieces Dr Ciara, Siobhán, Catherine, Miriam and the late Heidi, grand-nephews Frank, Tadhg and Denis, niece-in-law Alice, nephew-in-law Denis Lucey, relatives, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friend’s and parishioners.

Fr Crotty arrived in St Kevin’s Parish in 2009 from Rathdrum. Heartbroken parishioners described his as a “true-gentleman, who would stop and have a word with everyone, whether you attended church or not. He always had time for young or old.”

He loved to sing and was well-known for breaking into song during mass. He had a great love of all things involving nature, and was an avid reader of all kinds of literature. He also played golf each week, either at Woodbrook or Arklow Golf Clubs.

He was extremely close to his family, particularly his sister and nieces and nephews. His sister Carmel stayed with him for a period during lockdown and had also been back in Glendalough assisting Fr Crotty after he broke his arm a number of weeks ago.

Fr Aquinas Duffy of St Brigid’s Parish in Cabinteely, posted up his own tribute on Facebook, having served with Fr Crotty in Tallaght.

It stated; “Very sad to hear of the sudden death of Fr Oliver Crotty who served for a number of years as a curate in Cabinteely Parish. He was currently a Parish Priest at Glendalough. I had the privilege of serving with him while I was in Springfield Parish (Tallaght). He was a wonderful and supportive Pastor who had a big heart. He was always one who marvelled at God’s creation. May he rest in peace.”

Balally Parish in Dublin also paid tribute.

“It is with great sadness that we learn that Father Oliver Crotty died suddenly yesterday. He spent many years with us here in Balally. May he rest in peace.”