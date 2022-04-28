Mum and teacher Lynne Freeman is laid to rest: ‘We will miss her smile and her distinctive laugh’

An overflowing Christ Church in Delgany on Thursday heard of Lynne Freeman's childhood pet Gobbledy Guts the spider, of her knack of unearthing four-leafed clovers, from the children she taught, and of her happiness at belonging to her cherished family, as she was laid to rest following Saturday's tragic swimming accident.

Those gathered also heard of her family's profound thanks to everyone who came to her aid when she needed them most on Saturday, April 23 at North Beach in Greystones.

Lynne, born on August 25, 1965 in East Kilbride, Scotland to Eric and Margaret Freeman, had gone swimming with friends Nora Robbie, Lynn Bertram and Joyce Besanson. Her big brother Andrew explained to the church that this sounded like part of her perfect Saturday.

"She hugely valued belonging to her friendship group," he said. "Saturday to me sounds like a great big 'let's belong day' with family and friends from sunrise to sunset. I gave up asking her what she was doing at the weekend because the same reply always came.

"Swim, pilates plus lunch in Wicklow with friends, followed by a dog walk, driving practice with Sophie and James and time with the family."

Three of the four friends got in the sea together to begin a regular Saturday ritual, but shortly after 12:30p.m. they got into difficulty. A local paddle boarder, Stephen Ryan, and members of the local sailing club are understood to have come to her aid, before emergency services arrived. The three friends were taken from the water and treated, but Lynne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Presiding over the funeral service, Reverend Nigel Waugh, spoke on behalf of Lynne's family when saying: "The family are very conscious of the trauma that those who were with her on that morning experienced and their prayers are with them.

"They are also grateful to the local Coastguard, to the Coastguard helicopter, and to the local sailing club, who came to Lynne's aid, and to the paddle boarder, Stephen Ryan, who came to their rescue.

"They take comfort in Jonathan McCormick [part of Lynne's extended family] being part of the local coastguard response and being with Lynn and Nora at that very difficult time."

He added: "A funeral is always a sad occasion and when the death is tragic and when it is someone who is young and when it is unexpected it is even more tragic. One goes for a simple swim expecting to come home shortly."

Home for Lynne has been Ireland for the past 22 years. She graduated as a teacher from Goldsmith's in London and then moved to the country in Lincolnshire and then Shropshire with husband Julian.

They moved to Ireland in 2000 and the congregation heard that building the life she had in Greystones as part of Julian's family, the McCormicks, with her children Sophie and James 'gave her a huge sense of belonging', which she valued dearly.

Andrew said: "Being drawn into the McCormick family so wonderfully has also given her a huge sense of belonging.

"Over the years she often shared her joy about your family. The amazing Christmases. The games you play after the Christmas meal, the walks and everything else.

"It goes without saying that her sense of belonging to the family unit of Julian, James and Sophie was such a blessing to her. Trips to the cottage in Galway. Boat trips to the islands in Lough Corrib. Family picnics, Friday night trips out for dinner, where I'm led to believe Lynne was partial to prawn on a rice cake with mayonnaise."

He added: "All of these small things, being family together, are great a strength and comfort and something to fondly remember and cherish."

Lynne also belonged to the teaching community in the area. First at Delgany National School and for the last five years at Ravenswell Primary School in Bray. Principal Kate Breen shared what she meant to her team, parents and pupils.

"It has been a difficult week for pupil, staff and parents of Ravenswell Primary School," she said. "A new term dawning without one of our valued team members.

"She was at the heart of our special education team and worked closely with many children teaching the reading recovery programme. Never one to refuse a request, she also taught English as an additional language, maths, and the odd class and when we needed her.

"Over the past week so many people across the school community have had a kind word to say about Lynne, but there are none more important than the words of the pupils.

"'Ms Freeman was the reason I could read a book'. 'I loved her because she taught me how to read'. 'You know, because of her I got 9 out of 9'. 'You always walked by with a smile and never got mad'.

"The children adored her and her way of teaching and they flourished under guidance and support."

Kate also spoke of how dedicated Lynne was during school closures throughout Covid lockdowns. She was determined no child would drop back in their progress. She taught pupils over the phone, dropped off work weekly, and coached parents to become her default reading teachers.

Kate added: "Lynne has been a trustworthy and valued friend at Ravenwell and will leave a huge gap in our school community. We will miss her smile and her distinctive laugh. Lynne, you are a wonderful person we miss you sorely."

For Andrew and Lynne's family in the UK, her time in Ireland had meant time away from them, but she always kept them up to date and her brother was keen to share anecdotes that best showed who Lynne Freeman was.

"She was appreciative of what was around her and she seemed to have a knack of being able to make the most of it and enjoy it while it was happening," he said. She loved to get out and about in the fresh air. She loved to walk and get out with the dogs. She's always had dogs in her life. Her tea time walk with Biddy was a particular daily highlight.

"Tragically swimming was also part of that enjoyment of the outside. She'd eulogise about the benefits of it on the phone to me often and tried to encourage me to partake.

"As a child she was always the one fascinated by nature programs. She had a pet spider called Gobbledy Guts which lived in our conservatory in Nottingham behind the sofa. She cared for that little spider so much. She pretty much hand fed him flies for a year. That was the kind of caring thing Lynne would do.

"I'm led to believe she apparently has a woodpecker."

She also had a knack for finding four-leafed clovers and has continued the tradition in the McCormick family of drying them out in their big dictionary to savour the moment. Andrew said the latest specimen is in the dictionary propping up the coffee table so that it is the perfect jigsaw height, which was another popular past-time Lynne had.

"Jigsaws have always been a bit of a thing in the Freeman family," mused Andrew. "Although I have to admit, not for me. There is a vicious rumour going around that apparently I used to hide the very last piece of jigsaw until right near the end, having done none of it, and suddenly discover it and put it in."

Though they were apart, Andrew, Lynne, her father and late mother kept in contact about big things and small things, the family on Thursday expressed particular gratitude to the universe that Lynne's father Eric had been able to visit her last week.

"We've been trying as a family to treasure hunt," he said. "Trying to find the good things in the pain and being able to do that trip, especially for dad, was a wonderful thing.

"We don't believe in coincidences, we believe in God incidences. So much around that trip might never had happened. Andrea went in for a shoulder operation, it was moved forward by a week, which meant we could go to Scotland, which meant dad could come to Ireland. If that hadn't happened the trip wouldn't have happened."

Having heard the popular verse by David Harkins, in which he says, 'your heart can be empty because you can't see her or you can be full of time shared', Andrew finished by saying: "So despite the tragedy and the loss, we are deeply grateful to God for Lynne's life, for all that she achieved and most of all for who she was."

Shortly afterwards Lynne was carried out to the sound of a female rendition of Sting and the Police's 'Remember Me' to her final resting place at Redford Cemetery, The Grove.