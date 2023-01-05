Motoring and marine enthusiast Michael Tyrrell was ‘a real character who enjoyed a story and a joke’

Distraught members of the Arklow community gathered en masse at The Church of Saints Mary and Peter to celebrate the life of motoring and marine enthusiast Michael Tyrrell.

The popular local figure’s unexpected and untimely passing on St Stephen’s Day left wife Elizabeth ‘Liz’ and daughters Claire and Susan reeling, and yet, the close knit family still found the strength to honour their father in an eloquent fashion.

Described by those in attendance as “a real character who enjoyed a story and a joke”, Michael was a generously natured man who loved his own parents dearly and always had time (and sweets) for his children and grandchildren.

One of six children born to Willie and Betty Tyrrell of Lower Main Street in Arklow, Michael attended college in Cork and went on to work in shipping. He met his wife Elizabeth in Dublin in 1977, married her in 1979 and the couple moved in to their home on Harbour Road in Arklow.

Michael had many loves in his life, including boats, cooking, reading, coffee and classical music. While he detested posing for photographs, he lived for social nights in the local Harbour Bar, where his sharp wit and natural devilment could be seen on full show.

Reciting a farewell poem they had penned about their father, Claire and Suzanne praised Michael’s generous nature at the funeral, saying how he would always make himself available if they needed a lift somewhere.

They described him as a ‘boy racer’ and a ‘wild child’ in his youth, adding that the had retained that need for speed in his older years. Indeed, anyone brave enough to sit in the front seat next to Michael needed nerves of steel, that is, if the co-pilot seat wasn’t occupied by his other love – his trusty Cockapoo Dan.

A popular character in the Arklow and Gorey communities, and beyond, tributes to Michael have been pouring in online over the past week.

Heather Minion, Principal of Carysfort National School, posted: “On behalf of the staff and Board of Management of Carysfort National School we extend our sympathies to Susan, Claire, their mum and families on the passing of their much loved dad. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Another commenter said: “To Liz, Claire, Susan and family. So sorry to hear of Michael's passing. He will be missed by all his friends in the Harbour Bar. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”