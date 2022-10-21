Late Michael Byrne from Enniscorthy always retained close ties to Glenmalure

MICHAEL Byrne of Enniscorthy and late of Dublin, sadly passed away on Monday, October 17.

Michael’s parents, Jack and Brigid were from Glenmalure and Rathdrum respectively and he was the nephew of Andy and Eileen Byrne, Strand, Kirikee.

Michael loved Glenmalure and spent many of his childhood summers in the valley on the farm with his uncle Andy enjoying the company and the outdoor life. He continued to frequently visit Andy, Eileen and Mary at the Strand where he enjoyed the chats, the debates and the regular card games.

Michael passed away at Wicklow Hospice and was laid to rest in Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

Sympathy is extended to his wife, Mary, daughter Orla, son Damien, mother Brigid, sisters, brother and extended family.

May he rest in peace.