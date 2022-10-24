Late Fr Francis Morgan was compassionate Pastor with ABBA party piece

FR Francis Morgan of the 1962 St Patrick’s Missionary Society class sadly passed away peacefully in Naas General Hospital on Friday, October 14.

He was admitted to Naas General Hospital on the evening of the October 11. He died peacefully on Friday afternoon.

At his bedside were Frs Joe Rabbitt and Jimmie McDonnell. He had been anointed earlier in the day by Fr Enda Kelly.

Frank was predeceased by his sisters Maureen (Murphy) and Sr Sheila (Religious Sisters of the Heart of Mary) and by his brother-in-law Timmy Murphy. He is survived by his cousins in Crumlin, Co Antrim and his cousins in Castletownbere, Co Cork.

His funeral mass was held in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Tuesday, followed by his burial in the Society Cemetery.

Frank was born on February 5, 1937 to Henry Morgan and his wife Julia (née McCarthy) of 3515 Flournoy Street, Chicago. He was the last born of the family and the only son.

When Frank was two years of age the family left Chicago and went to live at his father’s home place at Glenview, Crumlin, Co Antrim. Frank attended St James Primary School, Aldergrove (1943-1947) and St Joseph’s Primary School, Crumlin (1947-1950).

For the first part of his secondary education Frank attended St Malachy’s College, Belfast (1950-1951). The family moved to Ballinhassig, Cork, in the early 1950s and Frank transferred to St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris. In 1953 he returned to St Malachy’s College for the final two years of his secondary education.

He joined St Patrick’s Missionary Society in September 1955. After the usual course of studies he was ordained in St Mary’s Church, Killamoat, on Easter Sunday, 1962. The ordaining prelate was Most Rev Patrick Cleary SSC, Exiled Bishop of Nancheng, China.

After ordination Frank was appointed to the Diocese of Eldoret, Kenya where he would minister for the following twenty-nine years. He spent most of his priestly ministry teaching in Mother of Apostles Junior Seminary, Eldoret. He also taught for a short period in a Harambee School in Eldoret.

He took a sabbatical in 1986/87 and participated in a Renewal Course at Gort Muire, Dublin. For the second part of the sabbatical he attended some courses at Loyola University in his native city of Chicago. At the end of the sabbatical Frank returned to the Diocese of Eldoret and ministered in Turbo and in Majengo.

In 1991 Frank left Kenya and took up an appointment in Grenada, the West Indies. He spent twenty-four years in Grenada and was involved in parish ministry during all that time. He served in Sauteurs, Gouyave, Victoria, River Sallee and Beaulieu.

Frank was in River Sallee when Hurricane Ivan devastated Grenada in September 2004 and counted himself very fortunate that ‘Ivan’ spared the part of island in which he lived; the destruction around River Sallee was considerably less than in other parts. Frank’s final years in Grenada were spent in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Beaulieu, where he worked with Fr Sean Doggett.

Ill-health forced Frank to retire to Ireland at the end of 2014. He went to live at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan. He adapted to community life at Kiltegan very easily and was a very popular member of the community. He accepted his new situation with serenity and calm. He enjoyed his retirement and was able to stay in touch with his family in Cork and in Antrim.

He also did some pastoral work and often celebrated Sunday Mass for the residents of Ardeen Cheshire Home, Shillelagh.

His health deteriorated significantly over the last two years and he went to live in the Care Unit at Kiltegan.

Frank is remembered as a very patient, fair and dedicated teacher who treated his students with the utmost respect and kindness. He was a very compassionate and caring pastor who was always there for the people. He was very proud of his family and loved to stay in touch with them.

Frank was a very quiet, gentle and unassuming man who made no demands on anyone. He was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice and he enjoyed singing.

He was a much respected member of the Senior Choir during his student days and was often one of the principal chanters at Sunday Mass. ABBA’s great hit Fernando became one of his party pieces.