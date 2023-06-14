Late Brigid Hannon was a ‘woman of kindness’ who gave Little Bray a voice

THE late Brigid Hannon has been described as a “passionate advocate for the people of Bray”, who was known for giving away ice cream, making sure tea was in a china cup, and always standing up for the ordinary man.

The tributes and memories came as the former Bray Councillor was laid to rest on Monday, having died peacefully at the Kinvara House Nursing Home in Bray on Friday, June 9 aged 92.

At her funeral mass, Fr Owen Lynch made reference to the items that had been brought to the front of the church at St Peter’s and explained their importance to those gathered.

The cup and saucer were a reminder of how important hospitality was to Brigid, he said, someone who was an advocate for anyone who was deprived in the community. If you ever called at mealtime when the house was full, he said, there would always be room for one more at the table.

The book of poetry by John Betjeman in many ways spoke for itself, but Fr Lynch added that not only was Brigid an avid lover of verse but was a writer of poetry too.

Brigid was born in 1931 and met her first love and husband Dave when she just 16, son Paddy told the congregation. She was walking by the Boat House on the seafront where Dave and his friends were gathered, as always, and she accidentally dropped her hankie. Dave picked it up and walked after her to return it, and it was love at first sight.

After they were married, they lived first in a thatched cottage on the Dargle Road then moved to Beech Road in 1952.

After raising her family, Brigid got involved in many community groups and decided to run for the local elections. She ran in 1974 as an independent candidate where she missed being elected by just four votes, but when she stood again in 1979 she topped the pole in the north ward. She represented the people of Little Bray for 10 years until she retired in 1989.

She had a “long, happy and fulfilled life,” Paddy said, as she watched over her eight children, 24 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

“The first thing you’d spot in my mother’s house is all the colourful teapots on display,” he said, “the kitchen table was as much about conversation and news of the day as it was about the food. My mother had one rule when it came to her tea – it had to be in a china cup.”

Even in Kinvara, Paddy said, she had top have the china cup and saucer.

She had a “common sense” approach to politics, Paddy said, adding how she was a close friend to Councillor Joe Behan. A great listener, her sense of kindness and empathy extended to those around her in the community, when things were done by listening and talking at a time before the advent of emails and the internet.

Paddy told how when their home was the first to get a telephone, the bill was huge because she allowed people to use it so often. She rented a kiosk one year on Bray’s seafront but never made a penny with all the ice cream she gave away, “as it was basically a free ice-cream van for all the grandchildren”.

“My mother was actually born in Kilkenny,” Paddy told the congregation. “Her mother, also called Brigid, was a single parent.

“Brigid Butler went to Dublin and left my mother with the nuns, while she went to England,” he said. “When she returned, my mother had been fostered into the lovely Ryan family, in Bray. She had a fantastic childhood, and her brothers Joe, Frankie, Franny and sister Maggie were always to the fore of her thoughts.”

She was reunited with her birth mother when she was in her fifties, Paddy explained, when her birth mother was approaching 90. The first thing Brigid said when they met was: “Mother, thank you for having me.”

She loved reading and writing, Paddy said, and her passion for poetry gave her that insight into the human condition that only poets seem to be able to fully access. Paddy said in recent times, he became “the audience of one” on visits when she would read him her poems. And on her 92 birthday, the family gave her a gift of her collected verse in book form.

Among those who have paid to tribute is Cllr Joe Behan, who said: “Brigid was already a highly respected Councillor on Bray UDC when I was first elected in 1985. She was a kind, thoughtful, hardworking, courageous and passionate advocate for all of the people of Bray, especially her beloved Little Bray.

“She always, always, always stood up for the ordinary man, woman and child and the welfare of the community was at the heart of everything she did. She and her late husband Dave, reared a fantastic family of daughters and sons who have also had a huge impact on the lives of so many people in Bray.

“I know many people will be very sad to hear that Brigid is no longer with us but we trust that she and Dave are together again and watching down on all of their extended family and friends.”

Brigid was the beloved wife of the late Dave, grandmother of the late David and mother-in-law of the late Brendan. Much loved and cherished mother of Josefa, Maria, Catherine, Bridgin, David, Julie, Pat and Suzanne.

She will be dearly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Carmel and Eileen, sons-in-law John, Dermot and Declan, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Helen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.