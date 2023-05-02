Late Brendan Forde (24) ‘was a constant light in the darkness for so many of us’

​

Brendan Forde Funeral Bray. A procession of bikers on Bray Bridge, on the way to Springfield Cemetery. At the front is Brendan's brother Dylan.

Family, friends and a fleet of bikers gathered at St. Peter’s Church in Little Bray to attend the funeral of avid motorcyclist Brendan Forde, who passed away suddenly at the age of 24 after a tragic accident in the Wicklow Mountains.

Described as a “kind young man whose smile lit up the room”, Brendan’s parents Michael and Munevera, sister Aisha, brother Dylan, their partners Peter and Hannah and Brendan’s small army of biker friends were in attendance on Thursday as mourners packed into St. Peter’s to say their final goodbyes.

Addressing the huge crowd at the funeral mass, Brendan’s best friend Ben said: “Brendan was my best friend and my hero. When we became friends at St Brendan’s I had my own struggles, but Brendan was always there for me. He’d cheer you up through sheer goofiness or with a joke and would do anything for his friends. He was a constant light in the darkness for so many of us.

“I’m going to miss him blowing up Instagram with his posts about bikes. I’m just so sorry that we never got to make our trip to see the site of the D-Day landings in Normandy together, as we had talked about doing it for years.

“To Mick and Munevera, there are no words I can write or say in consolation. So, I say simply, I’m truly sorry for what happened. They say that God only takes the best – now I understand the meaning of that phrase.”

Speaking on behalf of Brendan’s parents, Peter said: “This is the hardest day ever. Brendan’s loss has left a void that cannot be filled. He was very gifted and was on his way to being an engineer.

“On the day he died, it was a beautiful day. Instead of hearing his bike pulling up, there was a knock on the door. Our hearts are shattered and we will never stop loving you. We’d like to thank the paramedics, friends, family and Garda Niall Cullen for their support.

“Till we meet again Brendan.”

Dylan spoke eloquently about his brother, saying: “It was Brendan who got me into bikes. We bonded over them, he introduced me to the community and even brought me to the bike show in Kells – which was one of the best days of my life.

“Brendan knew everything about bikes, so much so that we called him the ‘bikelopedia’. Now that he’s gone, we haven’t got a clue what to do – our technician is gone.

“When I got the call on Thursday to say that Brendan had died, I couldn’t believe it. He was such a safe rider – a model biker really.

“The day we lost him was cracking, the sun was shining and it was a gorgeous day. No doubt he was having a blast, bombing around the Wicklow Mountains. Even though he never returned from that ride, we can take some peace in knowing he was doing what he loved.”

Bringing the heart-wrenching eulogies to a conclusion, Aisha said: “I’m still waiting to hear him come up the drive.

“I shared so many lovely memories with my baby brother. Brendan moved back home recently and it was such a blessing that we were able to spend that time with him.

“He enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved watching anime, Dragonball Z and RuPaul’s Drag Race. His true passion was motorbikes though – he would send you pictures of bikes and his adventures every day. To know that he died doing what he loved, enjoying the sunshine in the Wicklow Mountains, gives us some comfort. We are so thankful to the first responders, paramedics and Garda Niall Kennedy for their support.

“Enjoy the ride brother – till we meet again.”

When the mass ended a pack of motorcycle riders led Brendan to his final resting place in Springfield Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.