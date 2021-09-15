Kilcoole man Eugene will be remembered for his wit and prowess on the pitch

There was sadness in Kilcoole recently at the death of Eugene (Didley) Greene of New Road, as his funeral heard last week “a character, a chancer and a messer - and of course the greatest footballer of all time!”

Eugene died in the care of Wicklow Hospice, after enduring illness for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his mother Patty and his daughters Laura and Nicole, as well as his brother Declan, his adored grandchildren Leah and Jaydan, sister-in-law Susan, nephews Neil and Alec, extended family and friends. Laura and Nicole’s mother Sharon died just last March.

Eugene had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that would light up the darkest of rooms. Wherever the craic was being had, Eugene was in the thick of it - from slagging to dancing and just simply acting the eejit. There wasn’t a person that Eugene would meet who wouldn’t walk away laughing.

He was soft as a dad, a side he wouldn’t like to show off. He was always happiest when they were together as a family, even if it was just to sit and watch The Chase or have a family dinner. He was always there for his daughters no matter what. He was sick for as long as they remember, yet they never heard him complain.

It was last November when both Eugene and Sharon were diagnosed as being terminally ill.

Eugene put his own illness aside and helped to keep her spirits up. When she passed away six months ago, a part of him died too and he was heartbroken.

He still fought to the end. And he taught his children that life is for living, and to let nothing get them down.

As a child, Eugene hated school. When he started his brother Declan spent every morning sitting with him until 10.30 a.m. and that was until first class.

His mother realised in secondary school that Eugene was mitching, so after a summer job with butcher Pat Carthy he left and worked there - going on to Wicklow Meats and Barry King Butchers too. But Eugene’s real prowess was on the field of play, whether Gaelic or soccer. He was a member of the great juvenile St Anthony’s side of the late 1970s.

He then played centre half for Kilcoole soccer team in the 80s. Probably his outstanding contribution in a sporting context was in 1992 when he was part of the winning Kilcoole GAA Intermediate Championship team. Eugene played at full back that year and was immense in all of the games.

Declan’s good friend Jackie Clancy was the manager of that team. He held Eugene in such high esteem that he travelled from Ballinrobe in County Mayo the day after he died.

Declan asked Jackie what he thought. “That’s Didley,” he said. “He was my full back. What a great man for the team, the club, the community.

“Do you know,” said Jack. “I never told Didley what to do or how to play, because he knew more than me. He was just a natural.”

The performance that stood out for Jackie Clancy was the quarter final against Baltinglass in 1992.

Baltinglass had packed the team with six or seven senior players. “They played a fella Horgan, full forward, a county player. Baltinglass spent the hour kicking high ball into Horgan. Didley never gave him a sniff, had him in his pocket, and Baltinglass had no plan B. He was a rock that day.

“We wouldn’t have won that championship without him. And he never was booked, sent off, and never abused a referee. He just got on with it, and was never in a row. If he hadn’t been cut down in his prime, the side would have won a senior.”

Eugene was an avid West Ham supporter, and they won very little other than a couple of FA cups. West Ham went top of the Premiership hours after Didley died, something he wished for all his life, but never saw.

Some of the messages which have been sent to the family include common themes - “class, legend, superb, mighty,” and from his best mate Adrian: “Keep two stools for me and Jake on the other side.”

Known for his acerbic wit, in one of his operations, Eugene lost a testicle due to cancer.

After that he’d say “I think I’ll become a jockey, sure I’m a stone lighter now!”

In 1993, going for his first operation, he was wheeled into the theatre. This was soon after the death of the great Bobby Moore. Eugene enquired of the lead surgeon, “hey, am I gonna die?” The surgeon asked what he was on about, and Eugene responded: “Well, all us greats die young!”

Pete O’Neill of Greystones GAA had aspirations of being Wicklow County manager and was manager of Eire Óg and Kilcoole at one time. Pete would be having his pint and of course Eugene would pass on his way to the toilet. He’d tear a piece of paper off the corner of a cigarette package and say “here, O’Neill, I’m going to the jacks, write what you know about football on that.”

Another footballer, John Hynes, Eugene didn’t rate at all. In fact there were very few he did rate. He reckoned John couldn’t catch a cold. Unexpectedly John scored four points from play one day. Eugene, as usual, meets him in the pub. “Hey, Hynser, you going to that funeral in Carnew next week?” John looks blankly. “That lad who was marking ya went home and killed himself.”

Eugene played fullback and Gerry Murray was left half back in front of him. He would say “that Gerry Murray, I spent my life covering for that lad. He turns like Willie Vines in the JCB.

He told his daughter that when he died, Willie Doyle was to cut his feet off, so he could give them to Matty Gilbert, he wouldn’t get a kick in a stampede!

There was plenty of fond laughter as well as tears as everyone shared memories on the day Didley was laid to rest in Kilquade last month… to his own choice of "Return to Sender”, played at the burial. As in life, Eugene had the last laugh.