‘He will always be my hero’ –Tributes flow in as retired Greystones Garda Declan Lynch is laid to rest

The community of Greystones has lost one of its pillars with the death of Declan Lynch aged 63.

A former member of An Garda Síochána, the late Declan died peacefully at his home on November 29, 2022, having suffered from cancer.

Son of the late Patrick and husband to Majella (née Cummins), Declan was born in June 1959 and leaves behind two sons, Emlyn and Aaron, and a daughter-in-law, Erica.

He was raised in Inchicore, Dublin and became a garda in the early 1980s, making his way from Store Street garda station to Bray garda station, and ultimately Greystones garda station.

He was deeply involved in community life in Greystones and renowned for his deep sense of fairness. A big-hearted family man, he was also highly-regarded for the work he carried out promoting sport, especially for young people. He played a key part in helping Greystones get its leisure centre, Shoreline.

Declan is also survived by his mum Peg, brothers Gerard and Patrick, extended family and many friends, and by his many friends and colleagues, in particular from boxing, where he had been acting as National Child Protection Officer for the Irish Amateur Boxing Association for the past two years, and An Garda Siochana.

His funeral took place at The Holy Rosary Church in Greystones, on Friday, December 2, followed by interment in Redford Cemetery.

Highlighting his importance within the community, the mass was live streamed in the parish hall, for those who could not fit into the church, and Greystones United provided a guard of honour for his final journey.

Among the items placed on his coffin to symbolise Declan’s life and loves was a family photo as “he was so proud of his family”. There were also treats for his golden retriever called “Billy Lynch”, Declan’s Merit Award for his service to the community, given to him for his efforts with Shoreline Leisure Centre, and his An Garda Síochána Centenary Medal that he had recently received. Loved ones also placed his Ireland rugby jersey to reflect his love and passion for sport, especially young people’s involvement in it, and two Christian symbols.

In a homily the congregation were informed that “it was Declan’s wish for a one church to unite and be represented at the funeral.”

Support and condolences were then offered to the family and the scale of mourning in the community was also noted with long queues at Murphy’s Funeral Home, where he reposed, a testimony to a man of the people.

At the end of the mass Declan’s son Emlyn spoke on behalf of the family, telling the congregation about his father’s love of basketball, bees, photography and aircraft. He thanked all attending and those viewing online and said his dad would have loved that technical aspect, as he loved technology and gadgets. He had connected the family home with Alexa (smart device).

Emlyn was quick to thank all those “angels” involved in his father's care, noting St Vincent’s Hospital, locally Jeanette and Lucy, and Wicklow Hospice in particular for their care and clarity “when the world was falling apart”, and the Irish Cancer Society’s night nurses “who over the final days were amazing people”.

He added: "My aunt and godmother Ursula – that dad called Mrs Bouquet - she has been a rock for the past few weeks. Kim Hayden, an aura of calmness we’ll never be able to repay.”

Speaking about his father, he described how ‘he’d light up a room’ with his ‘great smile and slagging’. He spoke of his early years in Inchicore in Dublin and recalled his first job, and his early interests.

"His first job was at CIE at 16, he loved it and many a mischief there,” he said. “He had a love of basketball and got a two-year coaching scholarship in Connecticut.”

Emlyn recalled his dad telling him that while he was in Connecticut he had played against the famous USA basketball star Larry Bird and kept him to within a few baskets. Emlyn said he might want to hear Larry’s version of the story, which received hearty laughs from the congregation.

Emlyn told the congregation how his dad got fired up coaching basketball at St Gerard’s and occasionally used some colourful phrases at matches.

Declan’s life though was not shaped by basketball. It was affected most greatly by going to Templemore to train as a garda. He went in December 1980 and soon met his wife Majella.

“He met mum down there,” said Emlyn. “Mum says he stood out like a bean pole with his tracksuit and blonde curly hair. It was love at first sight and he said he was going to marry her – a wonderful Tipp women Majella Cummins. Their love was so evident in the house – vows of in sickness and health gave great comfort. She sang to him, and he compared her to a crow. He loved country legends.”

He continued: “Declan served in Store Street, Bray and finally Greystones station. It was very apparent he was excellent, with a great sense of right and wrong. He had a genuine desire to do good. Paddy, a good friend said on RIP.ie ‘With Declan's passing the thin blue line got a whole lot thinner.

"You saw the devastating effect people’s actions visit upon each other but you stood up, you helped, you put out your hand to support. You did good. To my friend you did something that mattered, you affected lives for the better, you led where others didn't or couldn't or wouldn't. You never gave up.’ This sums up his time in An Garda Síochána.”

Outside of his professional life, he had a love of bees, photography and aircraft, Emlyn revealing that many days were spent plane watching at Dublin airport. He also loved working on the Bray Air Show. Emlyn said he believed his father had had a full life, and commended him for his bravery in the last chapter.

“I thought he was amazing, but when the brutal disease attacked his body, he grabbed the bull by the horns and faced it head on,” he said. “When he got the terminal diagnosis my dad took the option of fighting it, and taking each day as it comes. He has been an inspiration, his clarity and openness and acceptance was truly amazing.

"We’ve had some incredible quality time over the passed few weeks and he will always be my hero. He will live with me and my brother. Rest easy pops, see you again soon.”

As the community continued to mourn following the mass, tributes flowed in from former Garda colleagues

Superintendent Declan McCarthy, from Wicklow Garda Station, described him as a “unique character, who was very dedicated to his family and the community that he policed”.

He added: “He'll be a huge loss to Magella, Emlyn and Aaron. He'll be sorely missed by his neighbours and friends - we're all devastated and very shocked at this sudden demise. It's really sad that he didn't get longer in his retirement."

General Secretary of the Garda Siochana Retired Members Association, Mick Lernihan, said: “We offer our deepest condolences to Majella, Emlyn, Aaron, Peg and the extended Lynch and Cummins families.

"Declan Lynch was a highly popular and loyal member of the GSRMA - Garda Siochana Retired Members Association. Majella is also a member of the Association.

"Declan was elected as Vice Chair of the Bray Branch last March and his selection for this role is testament to his popularity within the Bray Branch. His abilities, temperament and indeed his witty contributions were legendary at meetings.”

He concluded: “Declan's passing leaves the Association in a much poorer place and in this, our Centenary Year, and along with Declan, we mourn the loss of four other loyal members of the Bray Branch who passed away in the North Wicklow area in 2022 - John Hickson, Tony Kelly, Bill Lannigan and Davy Jones - go ndéanaigh Dia trócaire ar a n-anamacha.”