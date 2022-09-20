Funeral service of Wicklow man who died in Spain to take place on Friday

The funeral service of 52-year-old Bray man Thomas Bubendorfer who died in Spain earlier this month will take place on Friday.

Austrian born, Thomas, formerly of Caragh Lake, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Vienna, London and Tirol, Austria, leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 25 years Niamh (Swan) and four children Lukas, Shea, Cian and Maia.

Thomas Bubendorfer was fatally struck by a car while out for a run in Madrid, Spain on September 6.

On September 11, Thomas’ twitter read: “It is with such a heavy heart that I write this. Thomas my beloved husband was killed on Tuesday last in Madrid when out for a run. We are absolutely devastated and utterly bereft without him. Niamh.”

Mr Bubendorfer worked as a computer programmer and was also a keen long distance runner. He was well known in running circles, often acted as a pacemaker in marathons and had represented Austria in the World 24 hour championship a few years ago and took part in 246km Spartathlon, Sparta, in 2015 - one of the toughest ultra marathons. Thomas also wrote a running blog called diary of a rubbish marathon runner. Here he cataloged his running experiences and journey to break the three hour marathon time. His last post from August 19, cataloged a slow road from injury to getting marathon fit. His last line: “Still going. Slowly. Ah well.” Thomas Bubendorfer over this lifetime completed 100 marathons and in March this year recorded a personal running milestone of 50,000 miles.

World champion ultrarunner Camille Herron expressed her condolences to Bubendorfer’s family on Twitter, and added: “He commented on my post about Spartathlon a week ago. I’ll dedicate this year’s race to him.”

Thomas is survived by his father Friedrich, sisters Heidi and Barbara, brothers Seppi and Richard and their families, father-in-law Desmond, mother-in-law Mary, sisters-in-law Cliona and Sara, brothers-in-law Michael and Fergal. Predeceased by his loving mother Gertrude. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family circle, relatives, friends, work colleagues and the running community.

HIs remains will be reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Thursday evening (September 22) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate Thomas’ full and active life will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday (September 23) at 11.30am. Cremation private. The service may also be viewed online https://www.churchservices.tv/colliersbray. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to LauraLynn.ie