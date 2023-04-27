Fr Donal was quiet man who helped all and loved woodlands

THERE was great sadness on Tuesday last week at the funeral mass of Fr Donal Twomey held in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, followed by his burial afterwards in the St Patrick’s Missionary Society cemetery.

In 2022, Donal’s health began to decline, and he moved into the Care Unit. For weeks before his death, his family kept vigil by his bedside as his strength weakened.

He died peacefully on the morning of April 15, with the house leaders Frs Enda Kelly and Jimmy Kennedy, and his colleague from his days in Minna, Fr Billy Fulton, at his bedside.

Daniel Twomey, popularly known as Donal, was born on July 4,1944 in Cork city to Maurice Twomey and his wife Katherine (née Desmond). He was the firstborn child with one sister, Mary.

When Donal was five years old his father died and the family moved in with the Hurley family in Midleton.

Donal attended Midleton Convent Primary School from 1951 to 1953 and CBS Midleton from 1953 to 1957. He had his secondary education in St Colman’s College, Fermoy from 1957 to 1962.

In September 1962 Donal joined the Spiritual Year in St Patrick’s, Kiltegan. From 1963 to 1965 he studied philosophy in Cork and then proceeded to Kiltegan for theology from 1965 to 1969. Donal was among nineteen priests ordained for St Patrick’s Missionary Society by Bishop Lennon in Killamoate on April 8, 1969.

After ordination Donal was appointed to Minna Diocese, Nigeria.

He worked in the parishes of Bwari, Bida, Zuru, Kafin Kora and Beji.

Donal was always regarded as a solid and committed missionary with a deep appreciation of, and regard for the people with whom he worked.

He was never one for the limelight, but in his own quiet way he worked hard at building up lay leadership in the communities and, in particular, he sought to give women their rightful place.

This was very much in evidence when he was in charge of the leadership training programme at Nanati in Kafin Koro parish.

Donal was a good team person and always willing to change parish or take on a new apostolate for the overall good of the diocese.

What most of his colleagues and co-workers remember him for was his quiet and unobtrusive care and gentleness. He was especially sensitive to the younger missionaries and diocesan volunteers who were settling in and adjusting to life in Africa.

Donal returned to Ireland in 1991 and began a period of many years working in the Promotion Office, Kiltegan, as well as offering valuable assistance around the House and compound.

Donal was a keen gardener and played a very active role in the grounds committee in the Kiltegan compound for the last 30 years.

He had a special interest in the woodlands and many afternoons found him pruning, manuring and weeding around the trees. He was always available to do any task and was a pivotal person when events were organised for visitors such as Family day, Cemetery Sunday and Jubilee celebrations.

Donal is predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Katherine and his brother-in-law John Brennan.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Brennan and his nephews Shane, Aidan and Kieran, and his niece Nicola, his Hurley cousins, and his Society family.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam uasal.