Founding member of Wicklow Uplands Council and Music in Calary, John Medlycott, dies

GREAT sadness greeted the news that John Medlycott, who was instrumental in establishing the Music in Calary series and was also one of the founding members of the Wicklow Uplands Council, had died.

John, from Knockraheen, Roundwood, was the beloved husband of Elinor and the dearly loved father of Maria, Lucy and Tom. His funeral service was held on Thursday, June 15, at Calary Church, followed by his burial in the adjoining churchyard.

A true gentleman and friend, and a much beloved member of this community, John started Music in Calary when there were no classical music concerts in that particular part of County Wicklow. He was the backbone of the committee and worked extremely hard to ensure that performers and audiences enjoyed all of the concerts.

He insisted that the concerts which had been arranged for this year should continue and the rest of the committee intend to carry out his wishes.

He was also one of the founding members of the Wicklow Uplands Council and continued to be a board member up until recent years. John was one of the pillars of Wicklow Uplands Council and will be fondly remembered for his wise guidance, his cheerful determination and his ability to see issues from all perspectives and work with everyone towards a resolution.

John was also the much-loved grandfather of Ben, Seán, Frankie, Meg, Eoin, Brian and Ellen, the cherished brother of Frances Hourie and Dot Roberts and father-in-law of Richard and Gráinne.