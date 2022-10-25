Former Rector of Wicklow, Rev Canon Stanley Pettigrew was also a talented artist

MUCH loved former Rector of Wicklow and renowned artist, Rev Canon Stanley Pettigrew, has died in his 95th year.

Following a short illness, he died in the care of University Hospital Limerick on September 15 of this year, only a short time after the Chaplain had led a service of Morning Prayer with him. By his wishes, a simple funeral service was conducted with only immediate family present, in Shannon crematorium, led by current Rector of Wicklow and Killiskey, Rev Jack Kinkead.

Along with the Largo from Dvorak’s symphony number 9, the ‘New World’ symphony, the first movement of Beethoven’s symphony number 6, the ‘Pastoral’ symphony was played at Stanley’s funeral. Entitled ‘Awakening of cheerful feelings on arrival in the countryside’, it was a more fitting tribute to a life well lived, and the Christian hope of life hereafter, than any eulogy or sermon.

Born in Chile in 1927 to Irish parents, the Pettigrew family moved back to Sligo in 1930, where Stanley completed his schooling. In 1944, he enrolled as a student in Trinity College, Dublin, where he studied history and then divinity.

Ordained in 1950, Stanley began his life in ordained ministry as Curate in the parish of Newcastle in Co. Down. A second curacy followed (in Clontarf) before moving to the parishes of Derralossary , Calary, and Laragh in 1957, where he served for 5 years. In December 1962, Stanley was instituted to the parishes of Wicklow and Killiskey where he would remain beyond retirement (in 1992), only moving from Wicklow town in 2019 to live with family.

As a priest Stanley was a dutiful in pastoral ministry and faithful in service, aiming to visit at least three households every day, and to visit everyone in the parish at least three times per year. Even 30 years after retiring, parishioners in Wicklow and Killiskey still recall sermons he preached; how he drew the listener into a scene, crafting a living picture through his skilful use of language and description.

Former Churchwardens recall the high standards he expected regarding the presentation of the church, and former Select Vestry members recall his tireless efforts to maintain and expand educational institutions for local people.

Two achievements in particular stand out: the efforts made to keep Nuns Cross School open, and the building of East Glendalough Comprehensive School (1987). He also oversaw the renovation of Wicklow Parish Church (around 1965), the construction of a new Rectory (1974), and the construction of a new school building for Glebe National School (1980). For Stanley, the spiritual and the practical went hand-in-hand, and he leaves both a spiritual and tangible legacy of which his family can be duly proud.

Beyond his life as a priest of the church, Stanley was a very talented artist, particularly well known for his landscape paintings. Donning the trademark beret and grey coat, Stanley favoured ‘wild painting’ from within the landscape he sought to capture. He was rarely put off by bad weather, and always sought to completely finish a painting before moving on to anything else. Stanley never stopped painting, and focused on local scenes once his mobility became more restricted.

Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Vera, who died in 2009, and whom he married in 1954. Well known as an author of children’s books, Vera also wrote a memoir of their time living in Annamoe Rectory (1957-62), which gives a fascinating insight into life in 1950s rural Ireland, as much as into the lifestyle of a Rectory family. Stanley and Vera had three children Judi, John, and Mike, and five grandchildren Sabina, Nikita, Luke, Alannah, and Ashley.

Although he lived a very public life, Stanley was at heart a very private person. He valued the virtues of faith, commitment, and discipline, and did not like to raise a fuss. In faith, he valued being able to participate in the early celebration of Holy Communion each week in Wicklow Parish Church, while praying the office of Morning Prayer at home daily.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.