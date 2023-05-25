Determined Wicklow woman Aoife Tobin (28) dies, days after fundraiser for treatment raises €16,850

A young woman from Bray who fought a courageous battle with cancer over the last year has died. Aoife Tobin passed away peacefully at her home in Ballycarnan, Co Laois, on May 24.

Born in Bray, Aoife was the daughter of John and late Pauline and will be deeply missed by her partner Matt, sisters Ashley, Emma, Shaunee, Laura, brother Seán, and extended family.

The late Aoife Tobin.

Aoife was remembered as a strong and brave soul who inspired those around her during her fight with illness. Her family, partner, and loved ones have expressed their gratitude for the care and support she received.

Prior to her diagnosis last July, Aoife was described as being “like any other 28-year-old”, she had a job she loved and plans for the future. She was living in Co Laois, working as a bar manager at the Abbeyleix Golf Club and, according to her aunt, Wendy, who recently helped organise a fundraising drive on her behalf, was always “full of life and rearing to go”.

Initially Aoife was told her diagnosis was operable, and there were reasons to be positive about it. That initial sense of positivity continued through Aoife’s first round of treatment and by the end of 2022 there were hopes she had endured the worst of the illness. A routine check-up shortly before Christmas changed everything, when it was discovered the cancer had progressed.

Her aunt Wendy, owner of glamping company, Pitched Perfect, helped set up an online fundraising event earlier this year to help find Aoife alternative treatments not available on the HSE.

The Ultimate Festival Ticket Raffle closed on May 14, having raised €16,850 and given Aoife and her family hope and support in what became her final days.

Tributes have since been paid to Aoife, including one on behalf of Abbeyleix Golf Club, which said: “Aoife’s beautiful smile and her friendliness to everybody will be sorely missed by all.”

A celebratory service of Aoife’s life will be held on Saturday, May 27 at Colliers Funeral Home in Bray, with burial following in Shanganagh Cemetery. The family kindly requests donations to Laois Hospice or Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin in lieu of flowers.