Committed missionary Fr James Regan remembered for special care to sick and suffering

FR James Regan of St Patrick’s Missionary Society passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Care Unit in St Patrick’s, Kiltegan.

James Francis Regan was born on February 25, 1929 to John and Elizabeth Regan in Ardagh, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon. He was one of a family of six, four girls and two boys.

Jim was a very committed missionary and loved his time in Nigeria and Grenada.

He also however enjoyed his time working in parishes in Ireland.

He loved working with young people and nothing brought him more joy than when he saw them succeeding and achieving their ambitions.

He was a very soft-spoken man and this reflected his heart; a heart sensitive to the sick and suffering especially. In the community Masses in Kiltegan Jim would often remember the sick and suffering in his prayer.

People who were struggling with issues of life and relationship had his special concern.

We can say truly that Jim was a man of prayer; his prayer was inclusive and grounded in the issues of life of the day. He had a special devotion to Mary and the rosary prayer.

He attended Jamestown N. S. and from there went to St. Mel’s College, Longford from 1942-47.

On completion of his secondary school, he joined St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan.

For the next seven years he followed a course of studies there which included Spirituality, Philosophy and Theology.

Jim was ordained on Easter Sunday 1954 together with ten classmates and received his first missionary appointment to Nigeria.

The ordaining prelate was Bishop J W Heffernan CSSp, Vicar Apostolic Emeritus of Zanzibar, Kenya.

Jim was appointed to the then Prefecture of Ogoja, Nigeria and for the next 24 years ministered in several parishes in the Eastern part of the country.

He returned to Ireland in 1980 due to health problems. In the following years he ministered in Knock, Drogheda and the parish of Clonegal, Co. Carlow.

In 1983 he was appointed to Grenada where he worked in the parishes of Carriacou, Victoria, Tivoli and Battle Hill.

In 2007 he returned to Ireland where he worked in Ballintober, Strokestown and St. Joseph’s Hospital Longford, all in the diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois. He retired in 2013 to the missionary house in Kiltegan. Jim was a valued member of the community and always had a smile for fellow priests and visitors.

May Jim’s gentle soul rest in the fullness of the One who called him to life and missionary priesthood.May Mary and the angels guide him to the eternal presence of God and those of his family and society brothers who have gone before him.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth, his sisters Maura and Elizabeth and his brothers Sean and Bernard, and will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr. Kathleen and Breege, his niece, sister in law, grandniece, his relatives, friends and Society family.