Bray Lions Club mourns death of two ‘outstanding members who made a difference to the lives of so many’

Irene Milner, Frank Corr, the author of the Little Green Book, Catherine Boothman and the late Michael O'Brien, at the launch of the Little Green Book, in May 2022.

The late Danny Bohan (right) handing over the chain of office to Bray Lions Club President Joe Codyre, in 2020.

Two key members of Bray Lions Club, who died within 24 hours of each other, have been remembered as “outstanding Lions” who made the difference to so many, by the President of Bray Lions Club Joe Codyre.

Danny Bohan, who died on Saturday, June 10, was a former president and leader of many projects, while Michael O’Brien, who died suddenly on Saturday, June 11 was a staunch founder member of the club.

Mr Codyre described Michael and Danny as “outstanding Lions who espoused the Lions' principle of ‘We Serve’ and who had made a difference to the lives of many individuals and groups, locally, nationally and further afield.”

Michael O’Brien was a Founder Member of Bray Lions Club, when it received its Charter in 1987. He played a key role in the early development of the fledgling Club, serving as President in 1996/7.

During his presidency, he initiated the Bray Lions Club Spectacle Recycling project which gathers, sorts and distributes unwanted spectacles. These are sent to Africa where they enhance the lives of people with sight issues.

The project has been running for 25 years, during which the people of Bray have donated an estimated 30,000 pairs of spectacles. Michael held many officer roles and although he has spent periods of recent years in Spain, he was the current GDPR Officer.

Among the other tributes paid to Michael, Pat O Brien from Cork Lions Club, said: “Another great Lion has left us. May he now rest in peace.”

John Dunne, the President of Bray Bowling Club, said: “The committee and fellow members of Bray Bowling Club were deeply saddened to learn of Michael’s passing. He will be fondly remembered for his good-humoured and friendly personality. He was a thorough gentleman who greeted everyone with a cheerful smile, on or off the rink.”

When Danny Bohan joined Bray Lions Club in 2002, he was already well known for his local charity fundraising endeavours. He was chosen as Honorary Lord Mayor of Bray in 1985 in a project which raised a significant sum for local charities, and he was also active in the organisation of the Bray Summer Festival.

Danny brought his marketing and fundraising talents to Bray Lions Club, leading many successful projects, including the raising of €200,000 to fund equipment for the Diabetes Clinic at St Colmcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown.

This campaign, run in conjunction with neighbouring Lions Clubs, included a memorable ‘Hollywood Nights’ barbecue at Ardmore Film Studios, as well as movie premieres and other imaginative and inspired initiatives.

Described as “a talented and genial master of ceremonies”, Danny hosted many quiz nights and was the “engaging and canny auctioneer” at Bray Lions annual charity auction.

He was closely involved with the Bray Darkness into Light walk, which has been organised by Bray Lions in recent years. Involved in virtually every Lions Club project this century, Danny most recently established the Breakfast Club project in two local schools and worked on this project until his final illness.

Within District 133, which administers the 92 Clubs in Ireland, Danny served as National PRO and as An Post Fund Officer. He served as President of Bray Lions Club in 2007/8 and again from 2017 to 2019, during Covid 19 restrictions.

The members of Gorey and District Lions Club passed their sympathies to Tresi, Tony and family on the passing of Danny. “Fond memories of times spent in Trabolgan. Will be missed by all who knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” they said.

Ciaran Mullooly from Roscommon Lions Club, said: “I am truly shocked and saddened by Danny’s passing. He was an outstanding human being and a great friend. He always put people first and was a tremendous humanitarian –that was also what made him a great Lions club volunteer. My deepest sympathy to Tresi and all his extended family. He will not be forgotten. Goodbye old friend.”

Both Michael and Danny were awarded Lions Club International Melvyn Jones Fellowships for ‘Dedicated Humanitarian Services'.

Michael O’Brien was the much loved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of son Donal, daughters Audrey and Miriam, cherished grandfather to Shannagh, Michelle, Aisling and Molly. He will be missed by daughter-in-law Siobhán, sons-in-law Seán and Martin, sisters Maura and Breda, sister-in-law Geraldine and extended family and friends.

Danny was the beloved partner of Tresi, devoted father of Amanda, Deborah, Daniel, Leeanne, Richard and Aoife and stepfather of Aaron, Luke, Patrick, Tara, Chad and Rebeka. He was cherished by his 20 grandchildren and will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends.