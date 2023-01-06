Blessington mourns death of pillar of community Noel Lyons

Crowds of devastated mourners packed out the St Joseph's Church in Baltinglass on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Noel Lyons, a popular figure in the local golf scene and a great mastermind of community initiatives in the west Wicklow town.

With his adoring wife Katherine (Kate), sister Madeline and children Emma and Mark in attendance, a string of touching tributes were paid to 80 year-old Noel, who passed away peacefully at his home on December 31, after fighting a valiant battle with cancer.

In his opening remarks, Fr Ger Ahern highlighted the huge volume of people that had turned out to honour Noel, noting that their presence was surely a nod to the positive impact he had on so many people in the Baltinglass community and beyond.

Described as a “well-known and well-liked man” who loved Baltinglass to its core, Noel wore many hats during his residence in the picturesque town. Whether through his work at Morrin's Mills, or his tenures as chairperson of the Baltinglass District Forum and club president of Baltinglass Golf Club, Noel’s influence in Blessington has been, and will be, felt far and wide.

The son of the late Dr Billy and Claire Lyons, from Eadestown Glade, Stratford-on-Slaney, family values and a strong faith in God were instilled in Noel from an early age. Fittingly, Noel’s children Emma and Mark, who were their dad’s greatest admirers, delivered a moving eulogy which chronicled their father’s great love for his family and the locality.

“I’d like to start by thanking all of you for coming here today,” Mark said. “So many, and from so far, its such a huge comfort to have your support and help at this very difficult time.

“Dad’s love of Baltinglass and the community began directly across the road, when he was born in Parkmore House on December 9, 1942. He lived here in the metropolis of Baltinglass, until he married my mother. She somehow convinced him to move into the wilds of west Wicklow – the wilds being a distance of five whole miles outside the town, where he lived until his last day.

“What first attracted mum to my father was his sunny disposition, infectious personality and great sense of humour – traits that dad maintained right to the very end. Only someone with dad’s personality could propose at a dinner at Lamb Doyles on Ash Wednesday, with only five other patrons in attendance, get a yes, know three of the other patrons and, to top it off, he had his meal paid for by the legendary Moss Keane.

“I’m sure you all have multiple examples of dad’s sense of humour, but one story showing some of his humour, of which we only recently learned, was when he went to an international rugby match in Landsdowne Road in the 70’s with a friend.

“They went to the rugby match in the friend's brand new car. When they finally returned to Baltinglass, dad’s friend remained in the car, while dad went straight into the house and, in a serious tone, asked his friend’s wife to sit down.

“He then proceeded to tell her that the brand new car had changed shape since the last time she had seen it. Apparently the culprit was a road bollard that met an unfortunate end when it was driven straight over instead of the traditional route around. Due to both of the occupants being fine, the news was met with laughter.

“Another of dad’s great personality traits was his embodiment of the father’s aim in his Jesuit education in Clongowes Wood College. While one always think so highly of their father, it has been reaffirmed many times over by the multitude of very kind words which have been used when talking about dad in recent days.

“Clongowes was a school with which he maintained close ties, ever since he completed his studies. During the following six decades he and his classmates have stayed in contact throughout. He thought so highly of the school that, when I was born, he added me to the list of potential students.

“Work was another area which allowed dad to develop his attributes. He was in the envious position of being somebody who never had to work a day in his life – since his job in Morrin’s Mill allowed him to put his abundant personal skills to good use.

“Through his travels across the country to meet clients, dad always had time to chat, often sharing some anecdotes ans was regularly invited into people’s homes for tea. Through these meetings Noel cultivated many lasting friendships though his work, which is evidenced by the large number of you in attendance today.

“Despite living in the wilds of Wicklow, Noel still breathed the metropolis of Baltinglass. He was heavily involved in numerous clubs and societies in the town. One of Noel's great passions was Baltinglass golf club, where he continued the legacy of his parent’s decades of dedication to the club.

“Noel became a highly decorated and competent golfer, and played off a handicap of five for a number of years. He represented the club in several inter-club competitions, most notably in 1966, when he was a member of the victorious Brennan Cup winning team. In 1972 he reached the quarter final of the Spanish amateur open championship. In both these years, he was also victorious in the Baltinglass Mitchell Cup matchplay competitions and became the club's golfer of the year in 1972.

“As an adult member of the club he served in many roles, including club secretary, club captain, club president and also as club trustee – a position he held for over 30 years.

“Despite these lofty titles, dad still volunteered himself and his family, to help in the club. One example of this is we the family undertook to clear the rocks and debris from sections of the site of the new nine holes, when the club expanded to become an 18-hole course.

“Since his retirement, he enjoyed playing with the ‘Old Fogies’, a group which became more precious to him as time went on. Indeed, the last Old Fogies competition which he played, last summer, dad was a member of the winning team.

“Dad’s love and dedication to the golf club was only enhanced by a call he received from the club secretary on Christmas Day, which was shortly after he had stepped down from his role as trustee. This call informed Noel that, in recognition of his multiple services to the club, he had been elected as an honorary, lifetime member. A very welcomed Christmas present indeed.

“An enthusiastic reader, Noel had a thirst for knowledge, which he helped satiate through his active involvement in the west Wicklow historical society. Not only did he serve as the society’s first vice-Chair in 1980, he also served as chairman from 2011 to 2016. As well as attending committee meetings, society lectures and book launches.

“Indeed, at the launch of the society’s most recent journal, Noel was present to congratulate my sister Emma on her valued contribution – showing that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, given Emma’s interest in everything historical.”

“Noel was also involved in the Baltinglass District Forum, as father Gerry mentioned, where he served on the forum committee for many years, being both chairperson and secretary, as well as sitting on several subgroups of the forum – including the St Patrick’s Day committee and the festival committee,” Emma continued.

“Indeed, I remember attending the meetings with him and, for many years, his family was again volunteered to assist at the events and usually involved setting up barriers and removing them later that evening – with dad overseeing everything.

“In addition to him being a devoted husband, and having a long career in the mill and dedicated involvement in the golf club, the west Wicklow Historical Society and the Baltinglass and District Forum, dad somehow found time to travel far and wide across the country for over 35 years, to support his children in their equestrian pursuits.

“Despite never fully trusting any animal with more than two legs, and having never ridden a horse in his life, dad was an avid supporter of our equestrian escapades, watching from a prime location with a video camera in hand, which he had won in a golf competition.

“At these competitions, hunts and race meetings, dad would invariably meet and know more people than those who were actually competing. So much was he appreciated by those that met at these events, the Kildare hunt held a minutes silence for dad at their New Year’s meet in Punchestown.

“However, there seems to have been some confusion during the minutes silence, as we heard last night that some of those in attendance turned to each other and asked: So, who is this for, the Pope or Pelé?!.”

“I’ll leave you all with one final thought,” Mark added. “If we can all just take a small bit of positivity and energy Noel gave us during each and every interaction with him, and pay it forward, it would be the best way to celebrate – to remember the Noel we all knew and love. Thank you.”