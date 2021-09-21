Wicklow currently has one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid in the country

Encouraging new figures show Wicklow has the lowest incidence rates of COVID in the country.

Speaking after the figures were released Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the latest figures showed the people of Wicklow were continuing to follow the public health guidelines.

According to the recent data, Wicklow has a 14-day incident rate of just 170.6 and a seven-day rate 68.8.

Those figures are a third and more than a half less than the next lowest county in the country.

The Minister said: “This week has been a hugely encouraging one not just for Wicklow but the whole country as we have seen a further opening up for our businesses and indoor as well as outdoor activities.

“It means indoor exercise classes, bands, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, chess, bridge, and other indoor activities are returning.

“And all restrictions on outdoor group activities have been removed.

“The reason that has been able to happen is largely thanks to the immense work being done by our vaccination programme.

“We are amongst the best in the world and the best in the EU when it comes to vaccine uptake with 90% of people over 16 now double-vaccinated.

“I would like to thank the people of Wicklow for the support they’ve given the vaccine programme and for doing what they can to protect each other.

“It is by doing this we will be able to open fully in the next few weeks and get life back to where it should be.”