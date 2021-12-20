Wicklow County Council’s land bank for new social housing could run out by 2026

Wicklow County Council’s land bank for social housing could run out by 2026.

At their December meeting, elected members received an update on what the Government’s Housing for All policy means for the county. Councillors were told that the land bank to construct social homes could run out by 2026, but the housing section will consider suitable sites. Elected members backed a motion advising the housing section to assign a senior official to look for suitable sites.

Joe Lane, director of services at Wicklow County Council’s housing section, outlined some of the changes under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ policy. He highlighted that the council’s target is to construct 1 348 new social homes over the next five years. Of these, 396 are expected to be built in 2022.

Cllr Joe Behan proposed a senior official in the housing section to be given responsibility to identify and secure land for the council to avoid difficulties down the road.

Mr Lane said delays are caused by finances and market value. If a suitable piece of land becomes available, this is looked at.

“We don’t need assistance at the moment. We need cheaper land,” he said.

Cllr Behan asked for a vote on the motion as as an advisory to council officials. which was seconded by Cllr Pat Kennedy. As there was no dissent, it was agreed as an advisory.

Declan Murnane of Wicklow Count Council told councillors that the Housing Delivery Action Plan for the next five years is being prepared by the housing section. This plan suggests that the council can exceed its social housing target and deliver 1,465 units across the county. The distribution of houses will depend on the number of households on the waiting list in each district.

Using the example of Bray, Mr Murnane noted that there are 1,000 households on the waiting list, which is roughly 24 per cent of the county’s demand. This means the target for Bray is 327, however, 357 social homes could be built under the plan. The houses would be delivered through council’s schemes, approved housing bodies (AHB) and Part 5. In the final two years of the plan, houses built directly by the council are expected to be the majority of new homes delivered

Mr Murnane said the council has sufficient land for most of the plan, but more land could be needed by 2026. Large sites in Bray, Greystones and Kilcoole are expected to be used for a mix of social and affordable housing. One public-private partnership (PPP) at Burgage in Blessington has already been identified. Mr Murnane highlighted that PPPs will play an important role in helping to reach the target.

In relation to affordable housing, Mr Murnane warned it could be several years before this type of housing is delivered within the county. Affordable schemes must offer a 15 per cent discount on the market price and the cost of recent schemes has been high. He said the discount is difficult to achieve outside the north east of the county.

Cllr Gerry O’Neill welcomed the document, but raised concerns that social tenants of recent AHB schemes in west Wicklow would not have the opportunity to buy the house. He also raised concerns about the lack of affordable homes in west Wicklow.

Cllr Erika Doyle noted that the Department of Housing had allocated funding for seven new housing officer jobs in Wicklow and asked if there is any timeframe for these roles to be filled. Mr Lane said the new plan provided for more homes to be be built using PPP and new staff would assist with this. He also noted that leasing and acquisition would be used less to create new social housing in the coming years. He acknowledged initial proposals for Burgage site had included affordable housing, but this was changed to allow the project to move ahead as quickly as possible.

Cllr Rory O’Connor asked if the high target for 2022 relates to the impact of Covid-19. Mr Lane said the Department of Housing felt Wicklow could front-load its housing target for the next five years. He acknowledged that 396 homes is a challenging figure, but expressed confidence that it would be achieved.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke suggested more discretion is needed from the council in respect of housing applications. He noted a case where an application was rejected as a name was still on the deeds, following a divorce.

Mr Lane said the regulations do not allow for any discretion in relation to social housing applications. He noted that this could be possible under the affordable housing scheme, but the council is waiting for further guidance from the Department.

Cllr Gerry Walsh pointed out that houses in Greystones are among the most expensive outside Dublin. He raised concerns that there could still be a shortfall for buyers under the affordable housing scheme.

Cllr Peir Leonard asked if the council could consider infill sites in town centres instead of greenfield sites. She pointed to a number of derelict buildings on Arklow’s Main Street, which she suggested could be looked at to develop social or affordable homes.

Mr Lane said infill sites are not suitable for affordable housing due to the land costs. He noted infill sites can be “resource-heavy” and the council preferred not to buy them. He said the council probably have sufficient land in Arklow, but they are waiting for improvements to the wastewater infrastructure.

Cllr Grace McManus asked if there will be a clawback if the occupants of affordable homes decide to sell and if guidelines had been received on income limits. She then asked about reducing the use of B&Bs in homeless accommodation.

Mr Lane said regulations have not been published, but sellers could have to pay back the shared equity element before selling the property. He noted that B&Bs provide short-term or emergency accommodation and have a role in addressing homelessness’

Cllr Behan expressed disappointment that it appears no affordable homes will be built in Wicklow in the next three years.

“There is an entire generation of people in this county in their 20s, 30s and probably in their 40s who were working at good steady jobs, who are now stuck in a property poverty trap because they are being forced to pay exorbitant rents, not able to save for a mortgage and being completely cut out of the property market. With no realistic hope, whether they are single or couples, with or without children, no realistic hope in the short or middle term of ever being able to buy a home of their own.”

Cllr Behan said part of the problem is that the council has been competing with individual buyers. He also asked for an update on the Rehills site in Bray, where he said there is a “hope” of some affordable housing.

Mr Lane said the council is engaging with the housing agency about the Rehills site, but it is a complex project.

Cllr Vincent Blake asked about the use of rapid build for social homes and called on the council to sell small sites that could provide homes.

Cllr John Mullen said the availability of land would be hit by changes to residential zoning proposed in the County Development Plan and suggested a national review