Wicklow County Council welcome €75,000 Healthy Ireland Fund award

Wicklow County Council has welcomed a €75,000 funding boost under the Healthy Ireland Fund (HIF) announced by Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton.

Wicklow County Council has a long-standing partnership with Healthy Ireland and has worked collaboratively to improve the health and well-being of everyone living in the county.

The award came following an extensive public consultation to identify key priority areas and ‘at risk’ groups.

The funds will be allocated to initiatives that support both positive mental health and decrease those at risk of poverty and basic deprivation and targeted at all age groups, particularly children, adolescents and young people, older people, those living in disadvantaged communities and people with disabilities.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, stated: "This is very positive news for county Wicklow and will greatly support individuals and communities in looking after their own health and wellbeing."

Michael Nicholson, Director of Service, Wicklow County Council, commented: “It is very heartening to see such a variety of projects, illustrating that the design has been tailored locally to meet the needs of the local areas."

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Cllr Tommy Annesley, added: “We welcome this funding announcement which demonstrates a targeted approach to address health inequalities.”

Lorraine Dunne, Healthy Ireland Co-ordinator, Wicklow County Council, explained: “Healthy Wicklow recognises that locally led initiatives are key to enhancing wellbeing among the population and this boost of funding will continue to build on the great work we are already doing to support the physical, mental and social wellbeing of everyone living in Wicklow.”