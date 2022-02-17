Wicklow County Council warns Storm Eunice could bring risk of flooding

Wicklow County Council has issued a warning about the risk of coastal and spot flooding as the county braces itself for Storm Eunice.

A Status Orange weather alert for high winds is in place for Wicklow from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Red marine alert along the coast of Ireland which includes County Wicklow. A nationwide Status Yellow weather alert for snow, rain and wind is also in place from 1 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

A high tides alert for coastal areas has also been issued by the Office of Public Works.

In an update, Wicklow County Council said: “Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.

"The Irish Coast Guard, Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and Local Authorities advise members of the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

“All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time. Wicklow County Council staff and crews will respond to incidences as it is safe to do so.

“As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their County Council.”

Wicklow County Council confirmed that its Severe Weather Alert Team met on Thursday afternoon and continues to monitor events.

Reports of tree falling incidents will be monitored and assessed by Wicklow County Council outdoor staff and will be removed if safe to do so.

Wicklow County Council can be contacted at 0404 20100 and out-of-hours at 01 291 6117.

The local authority also confirmed that Bray Recycling Centre will be closed on Friday morning due to Storm Eunice. It added that other recycling centres across the county may close at short notice tomorrow if conditions require it.

The Department of Education said schools can open in Wicklow on Friday morning, subject to local weather conditions. Creches and other childcare facilities in Wicklow have also been advised they can open.