Wicklow County Council warns it will not clean up after Halloween bonfires in estates

Wicklow County Council has today issued a warning that it will not clean up after bonfires in housing estates this Halloween, calling for all to “celebrate without causing fear”.

In a statement, WCC reminded the public that bonfires and the burning of waste is illegal, and said stressed to residents in estates that it will not clean up after any bonfire.

Businesses or householders who give waste for bonfires can be prosecuted for the environmental damage caused. WCC has warned it will prosecute for illegal waste management wherever sufficient evidence is gathered.

“Where people allow a bonfire in their area, and where they get involved in building one, they must take responsibility and clean up after themselves,” the statement read.

Concern was also raised about the potential use of fireworks, which are illegal in Ireland, and their ability to serious harm and stress to people and animals.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, asked the public to refrain from using fireworks and bangers saying that: “the use of fireworks is strictly illegal and can cause immense stress to pets and to older people. It is unfair to subject people and animals to weeks of fear and anxiety. Each year illegal fireworks cause multiple injuries to people using low quality products without due care. Let’s celebrate without causing fear.”

Reiterating the Council’s message about bonfires, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr Brian Gleeson reminded the public of the dangers of bonfires, and the pressure they place on emergency services.

“Every year illegal bonfires destroy areas of public open space, with some causing personal injury and others threatening property,” Mr Gleeson said. “It is the busiest night of the year for all our emergency services, who dedicate themselves to protecting communities, the people who ensure we all have safety and access to medical care.”