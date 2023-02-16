Wicklow County Council transfers two acres to Éire Óg GAA Club

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council considered three disposals during last Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow County Council, including an area of two acres for Éire Óg GAA Club in Greystones.

The land in the townland of Killincarrig had originally been acquired from the Gallagher Group and is now being transferred to Éire Óg at a market rate, after two valuations. To finalise the process it needed to be approved by Councillors at a full County Council meeting.

It was agreed to dispose of the two acres or thereabouts to Éire Óg Greystones CLG, acting by its trustee Iontaobhas Corparaideach Chumann Luthchleas Gael Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Stephen Stokes, Leas Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, welcomed the agreement.

"Éire Óg is a tremendous sporting club,” he said. ”Their members offer an invaluable service to the community. I wish everyone associated with Éire Óg the very best of continued success in their endeavours."

This expansion of grounds for Éire Óg comes at a poignant time. Earlier this month they renamed their grounds to Páirc Mhic Shuain/de Barra in honour of the late John Barry and Tom Swan, the club’s first two Presidents.

The elected members of Wicklow County Council also unanimously agreed to the disposal of 0.20 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Rathgorragh by Transfer Order to Martin and Helen Blake of Rathgorragh Rathdangan, the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

It was also agreed to dispose of 0.223 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Bray, being the property know as 23 Cillmanntain Park, Bray, by Transfer Order to Alan Connolly of 53 Fairyhill, Killarney Road, Bray, as Legal Personal Representative of Michael Connolly deceased, the person entitled to the freehold interest in the property.