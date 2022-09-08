Wicklow

Wicklow County Council to take charge of eight housing estates

The Friary in Bray was one of the estates taken in charge. Expand

Myles Buchanan

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council agreed to the taking charge of eight housing estates located in Bray, Arklow, Blessington and Ashford during the September meeting held last Monday.

The public were able to make submissions on the taking in charge process, but no submissions were received, so the Planning, Development and Environmental section of the council recommended that all eight estates be taken in charge.

There were no objections from any councillors so the estates now taken in charge include Ballyraine Court, Arklow; Carraig Beag, Wicklow town; Cre Na Mara, Arklow; Deerpark, Blessington; Mariners Point, Phase one, Wicklow town; Mount Usher Glade, Ashford; Seabank, Arklow and The Friary, Bray.

