Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wicklow County Council seeks to perform emergency dredging of Wicklow Harbour

Wicklow Harbour. Expand

Close

Wicklow Harbour.

Wicklow Harbour.

Wicklow Harbour.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW County Council has made an application for the emergency dredging of Wicklow Harbour which should allow visiting ships load more cargo onboard.

The issue was discussed at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council after Cllr Gail Dunne sought a suspension of standing orders to talk about ongoing issues at Wicklow Harbour.

Privacy