Wicklow County Council seeks to perform emergency dredging of Wicklow Harbour

WICKLOW County Council has made an application for the emergency dredging of Wicklow Harbour which should allow visiting ships load more cargo onboard.

The issue was discussed at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council after Cllr Gail Dunne sought a suspension of standing orders to talk about ongoing issues at Wicklow Harbour.

He explained that Wicklow Harbour is a working port, and is reliant on ships coming into the harbour on the tides.

“Basically, we were draft at 5.8 metres over the years, and that has gone down to 4.7 metres. It means that ships visiting Wicklow Harbour can’t have as much of cargo onboard as they could at 5.8 metres. It means people importing can’t bring in the amount of cargo they want to bring in.”

Cllr Dunne added that he had discussed the issues with the shipping agent Roy Conway, who informed him that a number of ship owners have expressed concerns over the draft in the harbour.

“They are losing money as they cannot fill the ship up in the way that they should do. For export, again the same principle applies where the ship cannot be filled again. The cargo cannot be put on to fully laden the ship as it leaves the harbour, which is leading to a loss of money again.”

Cllr Dunne was disappointed at the lack of engagement taking place with the stakeholders and elected members. HE also suggested that ploughing rather than dredging might be a better and quicker process for the harbour.

He said: “We are looking for a meeting with the foreshore people to get a licence to dredge the harbour. This isn’t something that just arose, it happens every number of years, and we should have seen this coming. There is a quick solution and it is a thing called ploughing.

“It can be done under an emergency licence, to give the council time to apply for a full foreshore license to do a proper job. It takes 3-4 weeks it is an emergency situation. It obviously should not happen all the time and we should be able to know when we need it from now on. Last Saturday a ship left Wicklow harbour half empty, half full, because of the current situation there. I'm extremely disappointed that this is not being looked after.”

He feared that the harbour may have to close as a commercial port if immediate action isn’t taken.

“I feel it is being put on the back burner by the council and this has to come quickly or Wicklow Harbour. The monies that is coming into Wicklow Harbour from import and exports helps all the other harbours within the county, so I am extremely disappointed it has been put on the long finger and something needs to be done or Wicklow Harbour will be closed. The solution is right in front of us, and some people need to take this by the scruff of the neck and Wicklow County Council need to go to the Government and sort this out as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Peir Leonard said Arklow as suffering from similar problems, as well as other ports around the country in need of dredging.

“WE could have a dredger working up and down and rent I tout to some of the ports along the coast. We are building a wall in Arklow, over 2.5 metres at some points, on the flood relief scheme as the river isn’t deep enough, and historically it was always dredged.”

Cllr Leonard also wondered what happened to the Maritime Business Development Co0mmittee, which haven’t met in a year.

“It was a committee that I sat on that seemed to just disappear off the radar. I have asked many times what happened to the committee? We have not met up in the last year and there was no formal closure of the committee.”

She added: “The coastline it is such an economic valuable asset and with the wind farms coming in, there are some areas being dredged but we have to dredge all of the harbour, and if that means to purchase one to rent to other ports in Wexford or whatever, so be it. We can make some revenue from that but I think we need to know what is happening with the Maritime Business and Development Committee and are there plans to replace it?”

Chief Executive Bran Gleeson said Wicklow County Council is in the process of applying for a license for emergency dredging for Wicklow Harbour, but advised that it’s a long and complicated process to obtain a license.

Eleven sediment samples had to be sent to a UK laboratory, with nine at first assessed as class 1 materials acceptable for disposal at sea, with further testing carried out on the other two samples, until they were also assessed as class 1. Consultants were also engaged to carry out a screening report for the emergency dredging.

A foreshore license pre-application request was submitted to the foreshore unit in the Department in August, and it was arranged to hold a meeting this month where the request for emergency dredging will be made.

The Chief Executive stated: “Following that, we would then hope to make an official application straight away to the unit and will be pushing hard to get that done. There has been a lot of work done on the matter and we are conscious of it. We are not ignoring it, but unfortunately, due to legislation it takes time, there are a lot of hoops that we have to jump through, but rest assured, it is a priority.”

Cllr John Snell queried whether the Government might make some additional funding available for the works.

He stated: “In August 2016 Wicklow Port Company transferred over to Wicklow County Council, and I am on record at the time in raising a concern that there was no proper investigations going into the likes of the port, the harbour walls, the lights, the structures around the harbours or the piers and to get clarity as we will have a Budget meeting. We didn't get a costing on this with regards to the dredging.

“Will central Government fund this to give huge commitments that they would look after the Local Authorities, now yes to factor this into our Budgets going forward? We are without any foresight to see if central Government will give us a helping hand like they promised back in 2016.

“We are in a situation now, where we are inheriting issues put on the long finger for many, many decades and the Local Authorities are going to have to pick up the short fall here, by and large from our own budget.”

Chief Executive Gleeson replied: “For emergency dredging our estimations are higher than €50,000, but in relation to the budget, for the past number of years there has been a capital transfer included in the revenue budget to build-up a fund for dredging. If there is funding available from the Department we will apply for it but we have a fund built-up over the past ten year years to use for emergency dredging.”