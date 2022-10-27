Wicklow County Council prepared to issue CPOs to repair Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

Wicklow County Council has said it is prepared to issue Compulsory Purchase Orders to buy land it needs access to in order to complete repairs on the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, that has had to be partially closed since March 2021.

At the October meeting of Greystones Municipal District, elected members heard that negotiations with four individual landowners over a ‘small sliver’ of land were ongoing and that the Council has secured funds to buy it.

However, District Manager, Michael Nicholson added: “We thought it would be relatively straight forward. We are going to continue in our efforts to secure the land with a two-pronged approach, to try to buy the land through negotiation, but as a last resort, if that fails, we will also prepare to go down the CPO route (compulsory purchase order) if the negotiations don’t prove fruitful.

"Going forward we have lost three full walking seasons and we don’t want to lose a fourth. We have a time frame where we have to spend the amount (of funding) we got on the scheme, which expires at the end of next year, and the longer it takes, the closer we get to losing that money, and we don’t want to do that.”

Commenting after the meeting, Cllr Stephen Stokes said: "This is a time sensitive matter. Not only is there a funding deadline, but we do not want to miss another spring/summer season. In fairness I believe that the Wicklow County Council Officials are keen to see this matter resolved as a priority. So they are now about to draw up maps in case they need to pursue a CPO.

"The Cliff Walk is vital as it provides a wonderful and healthy amenity for communities in North Wicklow. Additionally it brings in vital tourism to our local businesses in Greystones."

On Tuesday night, Cllr Tom Fortune, in posing a question to the District Engineer, Ruairi O’Hanlon, said: “I walked it recently, a couple of weeks ago. The section that seems to be the problem is quite small. It seems to me that if you are coming from Bray you could just walk in to the right of it. I wonder if that is possible.”

Ruairi O’Hanlon explained that while the damaged section looked relatively small and fine at first glance at walk level, it was a different story when viewed from the sea.

"At walking level the damaged areas do seem quite small,” he said. “But there are several sections not visible from land that give grave cause for concern. The Coastguard has taken photographs of the cliff and there are many underhanging areas, out of view from above, that are vulnerable to collapse.”

The engineer said that on the path itself, there are a lot of surface cracks and when we get a lot of rain, those cracks will only get bigger and can break off, and he stressed he wouldn’t walk on it.