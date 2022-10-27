Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wicklow County Council prepared to issue CPOs to repair Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

View from Cliff Walk Bray to Greystones. Expand

Close

View from Cliff Walk Bray to Greystones.

View from Cliff Walk Bray to Greystones.

View from Cliff Walk Bray to Greystones.

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

Wicklow County Council has said it is prepared to issue Compulsory Purchase Orders to buy land it needs access to in order to complete repairs on the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, that has had to be partially closed since March 2021.

At the October meeting of Greystones Municipal District, elected members heard that negotiations with four individual landowners over a ‘small sliver’ of land were ongoing and that the Council has secured funds to buy it.

Privacy