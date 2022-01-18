Wicklow County Council open book of condolences for Ashling Murphy

Wicklow County Council has opened an online book of condolences for the late Ashling Murphy.

Cllr. Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, has opened an online book of condolences, to give members of the community an opportunity to express their sympathy to the family of the 23-year-old primary school teacher, who was killed on Wednesday, January 12 in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

All messages of sympathy expressed in this book of condolence will be forwarded to the Murphy family, Wicklow County Council confirmed.

The closing date to contribute a message of sympathy to this online book of condolence is Monday, January 31.

The book of condolence is available on Wicklow County Council's website at wicklow.ie/Living/Your-Council/Customer-Care/Books-of-Condolence.

Thousands of people across Wicklow gathered at a series of vigils which have been held in memory of Ms Murphy, who was laid to rest following a funeral service on Tuesday, January 18.