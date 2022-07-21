Wicklow County Council launches campaign to cut down dog dirt

WICKLOW County Council is among a group of local authorities who have launched a new campaign to raise awareness over dog fouling.

Dog owners have the responsibility of picking up after their pets, but areas of the Garden County are still plagued by dog dirt and fouling. Dog fouling on the streets and public areas presents problems for everyone, particularly children and people with mobility concerns. Dog dirt can also contribute to the spread of diseases between dogs.

The new campaign to remind dog owners to pick up after their pet was developed by twelve local authorities, including Wicklow County Council.

The campaign features the adorable ‘Scally’, the dog in a series of videos which highlight the consequences of not picking up the poop.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley said: “Dog fouling is frequently raised to elected members as a source of nuisance and concern.

"Wicklow County Council continues to look for new and innovative ways to help combat the issue of dog fouling, and over the last number of years has engaged in social media campaigns, adverts and the use of audio devices which remind dog owners of their responsibility in order to increase awareness around the issue of dog fouling. Help Scally to carry on the message and bin the poo responsibly.”

Failure to pick up after your dog is an offence under the Litter Management Acts 1997 -2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of €150. The maximum court fine is €3,000.