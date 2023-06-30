Wicklow County Council joins ‘Think Before You Flush’ to protect Blue Flag beaches

WICKLOW County Council has joined forces with other local authorities from coastal regions to pledge their commitment to the ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign on all Blue Flag beaches.

Operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann, the campaign emphasises the importance of appropriate flushing behaviour and disposal of items, including wipes and other sanitary products in the bin, even if they are labelled as flushable. Only the three ‘P’s, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet.

When items such as wipes and sanitary products are flushed down the toilet, they can cause serious blockages in sewage systems, leading to sewage overflows and ultimately polluting coastal waters and beaches.

Recognising the urgent need to protect Ireland’s remarkable coastal ecosystems, Wicklow County Council has united with other coastal local authorities around Ireland in their commitment to spread awareness about the campaign and promote responsible waste disposal practices.

Under this collaborative effort, participating councils will display ‘Think Before You Flush’ signage on Blue Flag beaches, offering clear instructions on appropriate flushing behaviour, highlighting the main items people incorrectly flush down their toilets and encouraging visitors to use designated sanitary waste bins.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts, expressed her enthusiasm for Wicklow County Council’s collaborative efforts and support of the campaign.

“This joint commitment not only underscores Wicklow County Council’s dedication to promoting environmental practices but also highlights shared responsibility for our coastal communities,” she said.

Talking about the importance of safeguarding our water and local environment, Tom Cuddy, Uisce Éireann said: “Everyday people flush thousands of sanitary items such as wet wipes and cotton buds down the toilet instead of simply putting them in the bin.

“This causes blockages in our network, pumping stations and wastewater treatment plants and can lead to sewage overflows impacting some of our most beautiful coastal and river locations.

“We clear approximately 10,000 blockages from our wastewater network every year.”

Tom added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Clean Coasts and collaborate with local councils and communities including those with Blue Flag beaches to preserve and protect our environment, and shine a light on the link between what you flush down the toilet and can end up on your local beach.”