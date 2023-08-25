Wicklow County Council issues no fines for dog fouling – but hands out 213 for illegal parking

There were just 82 dog-fouling fines handed out by local authorities across Ireland last year – with no fines given at all in Wicklow, despite a call for more dog wardens in the county, in particular in seaside towns such as Bray.

The figures have emerged following a recent survey from the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), which found that dog fouling is a major issue for blind or visually impaired people when using footpaths.

People parking on footpaths remains the biggest obstacle, with some visually impaired people suffering broken ankles and sprained wrists as a result of trying to walk around vehicles.

The NCBI said inappropriate parking causes a serious hazard for people who are blind as they may be injured walking into traffic to get around a vehicle, injured walking into a car or stepping off footpaths. Its survey found that nearly 40pc of people have been injured because of obstacles on walkways.

However, councils have been more proactive in dealing with illegal parking than dog fouling, with more than 19,000 parking fines handed out in 2022, including 213 from Wicklow County Council.

Dog fouling was a serious obstacle as it can prove a slip hazard and can also be distressful for people who use white canes which can be soiled by faeces.

Yet data provided to the organisation showed councils in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin city, Galway city, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow issued no fines for the offence last year. The other councils issued five or less, except for Cork County Council (17), Fingal County Council (9) and Louth (9).

Some councils said they have provided free pooper scoopers and bins in towns, while others have run messaging campaigns calling for owners to pick up after their pets.

Bray Municipal District launched an audio campaign this year close to the Bray Head trail to remind dog owners to pick up after their dogs.

However, at a Bray Municipal Meeting in April, Councillor Joe Behan said more dog wardens were needed in the town, while Councillor Dermot O’Brien queried the number of fines that had been issued in Bray by dog wardens.

“If it’s zero,” he said, “then there isn’t a sanction that sits in the minds of people” who allow their dogs to foul public areas, adding it was a challenge for staff if people go down early in the morning, knowing “they won’t be seen or caught”.

It comes as the NCBI launched its Clear Our Paths campaign this week, highlighting the obstacles blind people face.

Aaron Mullaniff, chief services officer with the NCBI, said the dog-fouling data shows councils “can’t be expected to police the issue alone”.

“It’s impractical to think that wardens could observe every single dog owner who doesn’t clean up after their dog and then issue them with a fine,” he said.

“There needs to be significant effort from the public to clean up after their pets in the first instance. It’s imperative that we all work to make our footpaths usable for all members in our communities.

“Secondly, if councils have noted over 19,000 incidents of inappropriate parking by way of a fine, can you imagine how many undetected instances there are that will pose a real risk to those living with sight loss?

“We’re asking everyone in Ireland to put yourself in a blind or vision-impaired person’s shoes when you’re walking your pets, parking your car, putting out your bins or whatever it might be, and to act in a way that’s considerate to those people’s needs.”