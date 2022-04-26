Wicklow County Council issues call for vacant properties to house Ukrainian refugees

Wicklow County Council has put out a call for vacant properties to be used to provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.

In a notice published online, the local authority said emergency shelter and accommodation facilities are needed in the Garden County to provide homes to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"Vacant properties are urgently required and can include privately owned, publicly owned, commercial and community facilities. The primary focus at this stage is to identify properties that may brought back into use easily and quickly,” the council posted on social media.

Property pledges can be made by forwarding relevant details including address and Eircode, description of property and owner contact details, including an email address to Wicklow County Council’s Community Forum, which is co-ordinating the council’s response, by emailing communityforum@wicklowcoco.ie.

Pledges of accommodation within a property can also be made by contacting the Irish Red Cross.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “Immediate emergency and accommodation needs of Ukrainian refugees continues to be met by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDI&Y) and the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), with the support of local authorities. Queries in relation to accommodation provided and pledges of accommodation should be directed to the DCEDI&Y/IPAS”.

Separately, People before Profit Arklow have called for vacant properties to be made available to all in need of a home.

Aisling Hudson of People before Profit Arklow said emergency measures should be introduced to bring all vacant properties “into use for all those without accommodation, both those from Ukraine and Irish residents affected by the homelessness and housing crisis.”

She called for an urgent audit of property needs to be carried out in each local authority area.

“It must be made clear that the emergency measures to provide/activate suitable properties for Ukrainians in crisis should also be available for others fleeing wars and violence, and for those affected by the housing crisis generally, to prevent resentment between our most vulnerable residents."