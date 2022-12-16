Wicklow County Council highlight gritting routes as cold snap continues

Amid repeated enquiries from Garden County residents about road safety and the cold snap, Wicklow County Council have highlighted their priority routes for road gritting.

These routes have been set out in Wicklow County Council’s ‘Winter Maintenance Service Plan’, which has been fully operational since the start of this cold spell of weather. In total, 508km of Wicklow roads are included in the gritting route plan.

In the past week, routes on the Winter Maintenance Service Plan have been gritted up to three times (within 24 hours), with approximately over 700 tonnes of salt used during this period alone.

The Winter Maintenance Service Plan states that: “Due to the length of the road network in County Wicklow, it is not feasible to treat all roads in the county during the winter season. Accordingly, the treatment of roads by Wicklow County Council during the Winter Service Period is based on a hierarchy of priority.”

At the very top of this hierarchy is the N81 - the only road in Wicklow classed as ‘Priority 1’ under the plan, and is designated to be treated during all-weather events.

Priority 2 routes are, according to the Winter Maintenance Service Plan, “of regional and local importance, and Wicklow County Council will ensure as far as is reasonably practicable that these routes are kept serviceable”.

“These routes are to be treated where weather conditions have deteriorated to an extent where ‘normal’ winter driving precautions are no longer sufficient to maintain public safety.

“There is no guarantee that these routes will be treated and, in extreme and/or prolonged weather events the maintenance of serviceability of Priority 1 Routes will take precedence over Priority 2 Routes at all times.”

Among the routes under Priority 2 are: R117, R410, R412, R746, R747, R748, R749, R750 (Part), R751, R752, R753, R754, R755, R756, R757, R758, R759 (Part), R760, R761 (Part), R762, R763, R764, R765, R766, R767, R768, R774, R772.

The remaining Priority 3 routes consist of “all other regional routes and locally important roads”. These routes are not normally treated by Wicklow County Council as part of the Winter Service Programme but may (dependent on availability of resources) be treated once Priority 1 and 2 Routes are serviceable.

Within Priority 3, emphasis is placed on roads of higher importance than the balance of the network, or roads requiring special treatment due to humanitarian or other relevant issues. These are assessed at a local level on a case by case basis.

With regard to the gritting of footpaths, the determination of which footpaths (if any) should be treated is decided locally by the Municipal District Engineers in each district, and will depend on factors such as weather conditions, proximity to public transport services and the amount of footfall on the footpath concerned. (e.g. commercial town centres and proximity to educational / religious centres).

A spokesperson for Wicklow County said: “Wicklow County Council continue to grit roads in response to ice and snow conditions across the county. Motorists are advised to drive with added caution particularly as black ice is reported on many stretches of the road network. Motorists are advised to drive with care and allow extra time for their journey.”

Responding to the concerns of her constituents, Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore said: “The cold snap has resulted in many difficulties for people, in particular the elderly or children trying to get to school. I raised this week in the Dáil the need for Local Authorities to grit pathways and cycleways as well as roads during the cold weather.

“I have subsequently written to the Council to ask that they look into prioritising heavy pedestrian areas, such as main streets and school access for gritting.”

Details of the gritting routes are available on WCCs website at: https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Roads-Transport/Seasonal-Reminders/Be-Winter-Ready