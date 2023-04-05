Wicklow County Council have resolved more than half of eviction notices so far this year

Wicklow County Council have resolved 43 of the 74 notices to quit they have received since the start of the year, through a combination of emergency accommodation, social housing and the extension of Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contracts with landlords.

The housing statistics were revealed by the local authority in response to a motion by councillors Dermot O’Brien and Grace McManus to suspend standing orders at this month’s Wicklow County Council meeting, in order to discuss the lifting of the eviction ban, its impact on the county and the state of readiness within the local authority to respond to notices to quit.

Addressing the councillors, Director of Housing at Wicklow County Council, Joe Lane, began by detailing the number of notices to quit due to come into effect in Wicklow immediately after the lifting of the eviction ban, which included 14 that are set to take place in April, 22 in June, four in July, nine in August and one in September and October.

Mr Lane also broke the notices to quit down within their respective municipal districts, noting that the local authority had received 23 notices to quit from the Arklow MD, 17 from Wicklow, 13 in Baltinglass, 12 in Bray and nine in Greystones.

“Homelessness is challenging and, because of that, the solutions can be challenging,” Mr Lane said. “Each case is different and there are different nuisances and challenges attached when someone is facing homelessness. There are also cases without notices to quit, which are equally as complicated.

“Solutions we have used to resolve these cases have included the homeless HAP and renegotiating tenant’s RAS or HAP contracts.

“In terms of re-lets, we did work with the Housing SPC and we did change situations where people would take re-lets, but I accept it was not as successful as we’d hoped.

“Our targets this year for social housing was 226 units this year, and we have 380 units that we will be getting, so we’re well over that mark.

“As detailed in the Chief Executive’s report, we have 22 households in emergency accommodation at the moment, with 20 in self-accommodating letters and there are 19 old door solutions at the moment.

“We have the potential for another eight units of emergency accommodation and that is being strengthened.

“In response to questions about whether we have projections for the amount of notices to quit we expect going forward, the answer is ‘no’.

“Last week we were notified of three notices to quit, just to put it in the scale of where we are at the moment. I just want to impress on everyone that the earlier we’re informed about these notices to quit the better.

“The more difficult cases to resolve are always the ones that are last minute.”

Praising Mr Lane and his housing team on their stellar work, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “The key to tackling the housing crisis is the supply, and Wicklow hasn’t been found wanting in this regard.

“The ban was a short term measure, but we in Wicklow – the Director and his team – have made provisions in terms of vulnerable people and vulnerable households.

“The measures to supply targeted leasing units, the First Homes Scheme, securing tenant and situ purchases, building social housing, introducing short-term letting restrictions, expanding the emergency accommodation – Wicklow is one of the best performing councils in the country.

“You only have to ask the people of Wicklow and Rathnew, Ashford and Newtown, the amount of development that has happened in our Wicklow Municipal District is unprecedented as far as I’m concerned.

“To suggest that we’re falling behind or anything like that it’s simply not the case. Wicklow is overachieving in the whole housing sector as far as I’m concerned.”

Addressing the chamber, Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman added: “I’m heartened to hear the members comments towards the staff and team in housing. They’re very ably led by Joe and Teresa O’Brien. They’re doing absolutely everything within their power to address housing needs in the county.

“We have a good handle the current situation – both in terms of the notices to quit already in the county and the ones yet to come.”