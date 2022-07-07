Wicklow

Wicklow County Council due to take charge of eight housing estates

Pictured is the Wicklow County Council County building at Station Road in Wicklow town.

Pictured is the Wicklow County Council County building at Station Road in Wicklow town.

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW County Council has announced its intention to take charge of eight housing estates.

The housing estates involved are located in Wicklow town, Arklow, Bray, Blessington and Ashford.

In accordance with Section 1 of the Roads Act, 1993 and Section 180 of the Planning and Development Act 200, notice is give that it is the intention of Wicklow County Council to consider making an order that the housing estates are taken in charge with roads being declared as public roads.

The housing estates due to be taken in charge are Ballyraine Court, Arklow; Carraig Beag, Wicklow town; Cre Na Mara, Arklow; Deerpark, Blessington; Phase one of Mariner’s Point, Wicklow town; Mount Usher Glade, Ashford; Seabank, Arklow and The Friary, Bray.

Maps of the housing estates showing the roads and open spaces to be taken in charge may be inspected at the Wicklow County Council buildings on Station Road, Wicklow town. Observations and submissions can also be made in writing no later than the deadline of August 22.

