Wicklow County Council deficit stands at €1.3million

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council noted the Local Government Statutory Report for 2021 at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council.

Councillors were advised to read the Statutory Audit Report for the year ending on December 31, 2021, in conjunction with the 2021 annual statement.

Head of Finance, Breeda McCarthy said: “The statutory audit report was presented to the audit committee on December 15 and they have gone through it with the local Government auditor. In his opinion he acknowledged the council had made great efforts to reduce the accumulated revenue deficit over the last number of years which resulted in the deficit currently standing at €1.3 million, and he acknowledged those efforts.

“The council had maintained its strong financial position during 2021, ensuring that the services of the council were not impacted by financial uncertainty with the Remnants of COVID 19 in the initial part of the year. Government support for the assistance scheme and quarter one waiver is acknowledged. The installation of the solar panel car park was regarded as an innovative initiative by the Council.”

A number of recommendations were implemented during 2021 from the previous year’s audit, including a new system for development contributions. The Council also engaged with Irish Water and reached agreement on a balancing statement.

Cllr Edward Timmins thanked Breeda and her team for all their work.

He said: “I would like to acknowledge Breeda's work in dealing with these matters. The report is there for all of us to read and some of the issues have gone for a couple of years. By their nature, the vast majority are long-term issues but I would like to commend Breeda and the audit team and the internal audit team for the work they're doing on progressing these matters.”