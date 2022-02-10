Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Brian Gleeson vows to make up for rural funding shortcomings

WICKLOW County Council Chief Executive Brian Gleeson has proposed to ring-fence €1 million in funding for rural projects after members of Baltinglass Municipal District voiced their anger over the lack of NTA Active Travel funding for their area.

The Active Travel Investment Programme is run by the NTA and allocates funding to councils for active cycling and walking infrastructure.

Each Municipal District was asked to provide a list of projects suitable for the programme. A total of 122 projects were received, totalling €20 million. The Active Travel team reviewed the projects and compiled a list of 79 projects which were then submitted to the NTA, with an allocation of €11,692 sought.

Following a review of the submitted projects, the NTA awarded funding of €9,007,500 for 63 projects.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council, Senior Executive Engineer Conor page said: “It’s clear from the projects approved that there was an onus on urban rather than those in rural locations. We did include projects in rural areas which weren’t allocated funding. It’s a rolling programme and there may be further opportunities to add projects which didn’t get funding. We will renew our list for future funding allocations.”

Baltinglass Municipal District submitted 17 projects, at an estimated cost of €1.6 million. Twelve projects ended up being included, totalling €670,000.

However, no projects south of Blessington were included. Members of Baltinglass Municipal District were also annoyed that no new projects from the area were selected, with the twelve on the list having already started last year.

Cllr John Mullen said: “There are six councillors in our district and we represent around 25,000 people. We are all meant to be equal and yet my district got an allocation of zero.

“National policy for funding stream applications are meant to be rural prioritised. We need to write to the NTA as it’s not just our district that has been ignored, but also other rural parts of the county have been ignored, as well as other counties.

“We should have gotten €1.6 million from all the projects we proposed, yet we only received €670,000. We are always being told we need to have matching funding for allocations but how can you match-fund a zero allocation? I want to see a road map with the NTA and council management to ensure this never happens again."

Cllr Mullen further felt the fact that all five of Wicklow TDs come from Bray and Greystones meant rural Wicklow was again missing out.

“I feel very strongly about this and it can’t continue. Rural Wicklow is not being looked after at all. One of the only real changes I have seen in my time as a councillor is that our five TDs are from Bray and Greystones.”

Read More

Cllr Vincent Blake said: “We attend regular meetings with communities from towns and villages and they put forward their time for these projects. A lot of time and effort went into preparing the projects, yet we get zero in terms of funding. Are we being short changed?”

Cllr Patsy Glennon stated: “It’s a disgrace that west Wicklow is being ignored again. The elected members try their best but our business from the County Buildings is the problem. All the officials live on the eastern side of the county and that means we are being totally neglected. A lot of councillors and officials are very exercised about the N11 being deferred, but I didn’t notice the same upset when plans for the N81 were shelved.

Cllr Avril Cronin said; “We are very disappointed with the allocation. No funding was received for anything south of Blessington. No one is complaining about receiving over €9 million, which is a substantial amount, but it needs to be spread out more fairly.

“We represent a huge rural area and we have to ensure that they get the funding they deserve. We are being told that urban areas were favoured over rural ones, but Baltinglass is classed as an urban area and they didn’t receive anything either. There is huge frustration shared by the members of this district that they don’t get their fair share of funding.”

While Cllr Gerry O’Neill was pleased to see Blessington receive funding, he too was disappointed that other projects from west Wicklow missed out.

He said: “I welcome the funding for Blessington but it’s a pity there is no more funding for the rest of the west. The amount of money being spent on consultants is alarming. They are talking about €40,000 for the cycle track from Deer Park to Blessington. Unless it is going underground I can’t see why we would spend €40,000 on a report.”

Chief Executive Brian Gleeson acknowledged the shortfall in Active Travel allocations for west Wicklow and rural locations and proposed to provide funding from Development Levies for suitable rural projects. Later in the meeting he confirmed a figure of €1 million.

“The good news story is that we have had an increase in funding of 60 per cent. I acknowledge the focus on urban areas to the detriment of rural areas. I want to introduce a rural scheme to come from development levies to answer any shortcomings. Through no fault of their own, and due to the focus on linking urban areas, many rural projects haven’t been successful,’ said Mr Gleeson.