Wicklow County Council brought 111 vacant social homes back into use in 2022

WICKLOW County Council brought 111 vacant social homes back into active use under the Voids Programme last year, recouping €1.221m from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage

The Voids Programme support local authorities in preparing vacant homes for re-letting.

Nationally in 2022, 2,307 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in 2022 under the Voids Programme. This is just above the anticipated figure of 2,273 vacant social homes, indicating that the intensive work in 2020 and 2021 by local authorities in this area has reduced the number of vacant social homes.

Making more efficient use of existing housing stock is a key action in the Government’s Housing for All plan. The Voids Programme builds on the ongoing work to tackle vacancy and dereliction and bring vacant properties into re-use for housing.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said: “Apart from the obvious advantages of meeting demand for social housing, the return of these 111 vacant homes in Wicklow has a positive impact on communities and avoids vacant homes becoming run down and derelict in some instances and the source of anti-social behaviour.

“Wicklow County Council seized the opportunity to bring these homes back into active use in 2022 and this will make a real difference to the lives of 111 households.”