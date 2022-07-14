Wicklow County Council and Rotary Ireland join forces for Bikes for Africa appeal

WICKLOW County Council and Rotary Clubs in Wicklow town and Bray are working together to collect old bikes which can be repaired and shipped to Africa for use by school students there.

The bikes are being collected at Wicklow’s five Recycling Centre, and are then repaired in Shelton Abbey Open Prison before being shipped to the Gambia for distribution to students.

The project is seeking good quality sturdy bikes that can be repaired for reuse and which will be suitable for use on more basic roads.

The project provides students with the means to get to their nearest secondary school. This simple mode of transport can help transform their daily lives where students often have to commute up to 5km to school.

The project is a joint initiative between the Rotary clubs in Wicklow and Bray, the Irish Prison Service and Wicklow County Council. Wicklow County Council has installed storage at Arklow recycling centre for the bikes and the Irish Prison Service has developed a bike repair service in Shelton Abbey Open Prison.

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, welcomed the initiative noting that the town of Arklow has benefited from several Shelton Abbey projects and work programmes.

He said: “Bikes can be given a new lease of life with repair and shipment. It will give students vital support to get an education at school. It’s great to see the three partners Wicklow County Council, Rotary Ireland and the Irish Prison Service working together to make this happen.”

The type of bikes involved have to be strong to withstand rough terrain and should be suitable for both primary and secondary students. Children’s bikes aren’t suitable.

The bikes need to have a minimum wheel size of 24 ad the bikes should be in a reasonable state of repair so they can be readily brought back to workable order.

The project is part of Wicklow County Council’s commitment to promoting circular economy activity through its recycling centre. If you have an old bike or two unused in a shed or garage, why not take the opportunity to de-clutter and give it a new lease of life. It was funded from the Department of Environment, Climate and Communication under the Anti-Dumping initiative.