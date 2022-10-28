Wicklow Councillors vow not to support any projects by fellow members opposed to recent Property Tax vote

COUNCILLORS Shay Cullen and Paul O’Brien both stated that they won’t support any project proposals from fellow councillors who didn’t support maintaining the Local Property Tax at 2022 level for the year ahead.

At the start of October the elected members of Wicklow County Council voted in favour of retaining the Local Property Tax at its current level for 2023, having voted last year for an upward variation of the basic rate by 6 per cent.

Councillors O’Brien and Cullen voted in favour, while two of their fellow Wicklow Municipal District members, Cllr Mary Kavanagh and Cllr John Snell, voted in favour of retaining the LPT at its base level, as proposed by Cllr Snell.

The first thing on the agenda for last Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District was a report on the Draft Budgetary Plan for the Municipal Districts in respect of the year ending 2023. Wicklow Municipal District will receive €250,197 in discretionary funding out of the €1.1 million provided by retaining the LPT at its current level. The meeting then progressed onto other matters on the agenda.

Cllr Snell informed everyone he would have to leave early to attend another meeting. After he left, and as the meeting was drawing to a close, Cllr Cullen announced: “Regarding the discretionary fund, it’s taking time to get work completed on different projects. I will only be supporting projects from Councillors in favour of the discretionary fund.”

A clearly shocked Cllr Kavanagh replied: “That is very undemocratic. It’s not our money, it’s the money from people paying the property tax. Now you are saying that some people are allowed input, and others can’t. I have been a Councillor since 2016 and I have never come across that before. It’s totally undemocratic.”

Cllr O’Brien then stated: “We voted for it, and you get what you vote for. It’s not anti-democracy, it’s democracy. I have been challenged about my vote. I was on holiday at the time and could have decided not to attend the meeting, but that’s not the sort of person I am. I won’t sit on the fence.

“I voted for it and stand by my decision because the District needs the money.”

Cllr Kavanagh added: “I work in tax and I fundamentally disagree with this tax. It’s very unfair because it doesn’t take into account someone’s ability to being able to pay. The people who vote for me know how I feel about the property tax.”