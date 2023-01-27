Wicklow councillors to end property tax support unless long-awaited District projects are completed

COUNCILLORS Shay Cullen and Gail Dunne have both threatened to withdraw future support for the Local Property Tax (LPT) unless Wicklow Municipal District projects, some dating back as far as five years ago, are completed.

Cllr Cullen highlighted numerous projects which were announced but either never started, or weren’t completed, including projects from 2018. Slaughter Hill was meant to be prioritised for works in 2019, while funding was secured for the backlighting of historical sites in Wicklow town in 2018, but some of the buildings still haven’t been included.

“There is a lack of movement but more importantly people aren’t listening to what I tell them,” stated Cllr Cullen.

He also mentioned a recent phone call he received from a motorist who suffered a blown tyre while travelling on Slaughter Hill.

“I told her three years ago the road would be resurfaced. It’s the worst road in our District and no one is listening to me. When we get a project for a particular area it’s a big thing for a small community to get something positive. It’s not acceptable that projects aren’t done after four or five years.

“I work in the real world, in the private sector, and if I am asked to do something and I didn’t do it for four to five years then we all know what the consequences will be, it’s not rocket science, and things are only going to get worse.”

Cllr Cullen also read out a letter he received from a resident of Newtownmountkennedy complaining of the failure to provide the most basic of infrastructure requirements. The letter also raised concerns over broken streetlights, an increase in litter which was also resulting in anti-social behaviour and over-hanging trees obstructing paths and roads.

Cllr Cullen added: “The public are getting more and more annoyed with us, and we are telling the truth. I am fed up with defending the Council. I spoke to four contractors over Christmas and they are all interested in working for the Council. I have all the costs and it’s just a matter of talking to them.

“I am not going to be accused of telling lies, which I don’t do, because the Council aren’t delivering projects. I am withdrawing my support for the Council until someone deals with this issue.”

Cllr Irene Winters shared similar frustrations.

“Funds are assigned to projects, but the work doesn’t get done. We can’t continue adding to the list without completing the projects already on it. We can’t have an ever-expanding list. The backlighting of historical buildings has been going on for five years and every time I meet Dave Shannon (Chair of the Wicklow Town Team) I’m embarrassed.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh wondered if projects could be prioritised based on health and safety.

“Slaughter Hill is the most dangerous road in the District, like Cllr Cullen said. It’s full of pot-holes and cars are literally swinging from one side of the road to the other to avoid them.”

Cllr Gail Dunne also said he would withdraw his support from future LPT meetings, having expressed disappointment that no application had been made to the ESB to connect lights at the Leg of Mutton, even though the project finished two years ago.

“There are huge problems with the system. The jobs are piling up and I’d say it’s impossible to stay on top of them. We need some new engineers on a short-term basis to go through the projects and get them done.

“I won’t be supporting the LPT if these projects aren’t carried out. We can’t ask people to support the LPT if we can’t get projects done. If the money isn’t spent by the next LPT meeting, then I won’t be supporting it. I will probably be going against my own party, but my party colleagues in other District are spending their money, and we aren’t. We need extra staff on a temporary basis for six to eight months.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said: “We got slaughtered for putting the LPT up by 6 per cent last year. We told people this is what you are going to get from it, and then six months later people are saying back to us ‘I thought you said something was going to happen’. It’s putting us in a very awkward situation when we say something is happening, and then nothing gets done.”

District Manager Breda McCarthy defended the Municipal District, pointing out that they still have the same level of staff as when they operated as Wicklow Town Council, despite also covering additional areas such as Rathnew, Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood since Wicklow Municipal District was formed in 2014.

The District has been inundated by funding in recent years, including Covid, Active Travel, Failte Ireland, the Abbey Grounds, Market Square and the Abbey Grounds.

“We have achieved in certain areas, though I admit there is a lot that hasn’t been done. We will look at how we approach things going forward,” said Ms McCarthy.

She added that attempts had been made to source a temporary engineer, but “They can’t be found for love or for money. I thought I had one and am taking this very seriously.”

She will seek quotes from some project engineers to take on some of the works. The possibility of a second engineer is also being considered, but could take some time.

Cllr O’Brien added: “Wicklow town has never looked so well. We have Market Square, Fitzwilliam Square, the new library and new lights at the pier. It’s not all negative and all the positive have to be acknowledged. I just feel a lot more could be done.”