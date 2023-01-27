Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wicklow councillors to end property tax support unless long-awaited District projects are completed

Cllr Gail Dunne. Expand
Funding for the backlighting of historical buildings in Wicklow town, such as the Black Castle, was received in 2018 but not all the works are completed. Expand
Cllr Shay Cullen. Expand

Close

Cllr Gail Dunne.

Cllr Gail Dunne.

Funding for the backlighting of historical buildings in Wicklow town, such as the Black Castle, was received in 2018 but not all the works are completed.

Funding for the backlighting of historical buildings in Wicklow town, such as the Black Castle, was received in 2018 but not all the works are completed.

Cllr Shay Cullen.

Cllr Shay Cullen.

/

Cllr Gail Dunne.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

COUNCILLORS Shay Cullen and Gail Dunne have both threatened to withdraw future support for the Local Property Tax (LPT) unless Wicklow Municipal District projects, some dating back as far as five years ago, are completed.

Cllr Cullen highlighted numerous projects which were announced but either never started, or weren’t completed, including projects from 2018. Slaughter Hill was meant to be prioritised for works in 2019, while funding was secured for the backlighting of historical sites in Wicklow town in 2018, but some of the buildings still haven’t been included.

Privacy