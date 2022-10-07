Wicklow councillors express opposition to elections for membership of Town Teams

A recommendation to commence elections for Town Teams in Arklow, Blessington, Greystones and Wicklow has been met with opposition from a majority of councillors on Wicklow County Council.

Senior Executive Officer, Christine Flood, gave a presentation at a meeting of Wicklow County Council on a review of the local Town Teams and a report on the Town Centre First Policy.

A review of the four Town Teams was commissioned by the Council late last year and was conducted by the MCA Consulting. The Town Teams involved are Arklow, Blessington, Greystones and Wicklow. Bray is awaiting the outcome of the review prior to forming a new Town Team. One of the recommendations from the report is that elections should be held for each Town Team.

The Town Centre First policy aims to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit to do business, while also functioning as the service, social, cultural and recreational hub for the local community.

Ms Flood stated: “The pandemic has highlighted some of the issues relating to town centres and in fact we have benefitted in a certain way from funding for things like outdoor dining, investment in public realm, etc. Each development has their own town centre plan driven by the community and business as part of a Town Team. Obviously, the councillors have a role on that team. Town Teams are supported by Town Regeneration Officers and with technical and admin expertise from each local authority.”

The Department of Community and Rural Development will provide funding for all local authorities so they can appoint a Town Regeneration Officer, who will assist with the regeneration of towns, including important funding streams.

A review was also recently carried out to ensure that the Town Teams are operating using the optimum process and processes to undertake their role in economic development and to ensure that their impact is maximised.

It is recommended that Town Teams operate under a company limited by a guarantee structure.

“This provides a degree of protection for the members and the directors and it enables the Town Teams to act as a conduit for funding which is beyond the reach of the local authority and a very good example of this is LEADER funding,” said Ms Flood.

The advice is that people should be democratically elected onto the Town Team, which didn’t sit well with some of the elected members. There would also be an annual review of Town Team membership.

Cllr Shay Cullen welcomed the review of the Town Teams process and felt they should be applauded for the work they have carried out.

However, he added: “That is where my positivity ends. I have attended many Town Team meetings and I believe that a lot of decisions that are made by the Town Teams aren’t even relayed back to our Municipal District. Very often, I as an elected public representative don’t know what is going on in terms of some of the projects that are going forward from Town Teams. We are not privy to certain information. The relationship between Town Teams and town councillors is in my view, very poor at the moment.”

He also raised concerns over the potential election of Town Team members.

“This sounds very much like an election of a County Council for a five year term. I don’t know where that has come from, but certainly something that needs a lot more thought.”

He had also attended Town Teams meetings where he had to defend officials from what he regarded as unsatisfactory treatment, but he had little sympathy for the officials.

“I have tried to defend the officials, but at the end of the day the realisation I have come to, is that the management and the officials of this county have brought this on themselves, because it’s like a hotline from a Town Team member to any one of our senior officials here. These people aren’t elected by the public, but yet they are privy to information. There are open lines of communication to our officials in the council and, as I said earlier, very often we are not, as councillors made aware of what is going on.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien praised the Town Teams for the great voluntary work they carry out and was critical of the Labour Party involvement in abolishing Town Councils in 2014.

He stated: “We have a democratic process and it happens every five years for local elections and I think the Government should be enhancing our powers, not taking them away. I think this is a just a cop out, rather than bringing back Town Councils, who had a little bit of bite.

“I think they are diluting the democratic local Government process by bringing in Town Teams. Who is going to elect them? I understand there will be a democratic approach, but it will be the same committees electing each other to different roles. It’s not going to be the public voting for these, as far as I can read into, maybe I am wrong, but I think it’s a cop out, a cop out by the Government and I do take responsibility for my own party’s action in this and I think it was wrong.”

Cllr Tom Fortune said: “It’s a duplication of the system we currently have in place. I don’t believe for one second that it’s an accident. What I am saying is this is an absolute disaster.”

He proposed: “All members of the Municipal District would sit on the executive of the Town Team and that the Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District would at all times be the chair of that organisation.

“That is the only way we, as members, should even contemplate this in any shape or fashion, because this is the greatest attack on local democracy ever. I have to say, I am absolutely 110 per cent disgusted with this.”

Cllr Gail Dunne stated that his dealings with the Town Team in Wicklow had “not always been positive” and he felt there were times when the Town Team know more than the elected members.

“In Wicklow they did a survey of a one-way system and told us it had to be done. It was implemented and as soon as a few people started to give out about it, they were nowhere to be seen and the elected members in the area had to pick up the slack and go on with it.”

He had also attended several Town Team meetings and was “disappointed” in the manner in which some of them were held.

“I felt when Council officials were present at the meeting, they were put under a lot of pressure. I didn’t think they were treated that well and on a number of occasions I had to step in and say how unfair I thought it was.”

He added: “I think the Town Teams have a lot to offer, but I’m not sure what? I’m seriously wondering if Town Teams are taking over from the council or from the councillors? They have been at the forefront of some very good schemes in fairness, but I could not say my dealings were always positive as I don’t think they were.

"I seriously feel that they undermine the role of a councillor. So, it is something that I think we should tread carefully with. I think that going forward, everybody’s role must be defined, because, I think there is a cross-over and it is a dangerous cross-over. We are elected members. We are elected by the people. We represent the people. That’s our job and we all do it in different ways.”

Cllr Gerry Walsh said: “Look, I would look at it as a support to the role of the elected reps. The make-up of the Town Team is so important that businesses are represented in the various community groups are represented and that there is a broad representation. I accept the point around communication and the delivery of projects. There must be serious co operation with all stakeholders in that regard and communication protocol is so vital. The fact there is going to be training introduced for Town Team members and workshops is also welcomed.”

Cllr Rory O’Connor asked if the Council has the ability to abolish the Town Teams.

“Does each Municipal District have the powers to put forward a motion to abolish Town Teams if they want to, if they overstep their boundaries and don’t follow the communications protocols, or anything like that?”

Cllr Miriam Murphy commented: “I’m very disappointed with the report. I’m only speaking on behalf of the Arklow Town Team. We have done all of the box ticking and everything that was said in the handbook. And in all the recommendations, the only thing I got out of it was the Regeneration Officer, which was a very positive thing. The report didn’t give me what I hoped for. It didn’t give me anything to say, “I really want to get involved in it.” It didn’t, say, give me any clarity on the limitations of what the Town Team does versus the Municipal District.”

Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy was looking forward to the establishment of a Town Team in Bray.

“I know some of the Town Teams have had their challenges since they have been established. I think some of the recommendations that Christine has outlined will give some structure and maybe address some of the communication issues. I don’t think we should be afraid to give other people in the community an opportunity to get involved in how the community runs,” she said.

Cllr Lourda Scott said: “I find the review has raised more concerns in my mind than it’s alleviated. When you have sentences saying, “There is basically not good representation on the Town Teams committees.” There is degrees of confusion and lack of clarity as to the role of the Town Team versus the role of the local authority and its elected representatives.

“That is probably one of the few sentences that actually mentioned elected representatives which I find concerning, as well as the lack of shared vision as to what the Town Team is.

“If that was any other committee or entity set up without a shared vision, we would be hitting the pause button very quickly because of the confusion and lack of clarity.”

Cllr Stephen Stokes said: “I am concerned by what I call “mission creep” into council functions or to have elections in general. There is a role for Town Teams but I would be concerned about going too much further but that said, they do lots of valuable work that we really appreciate.”

Cllr Dermot O’Brien said: “Young people don’t sit on any Municipal Districts. So young people deserve to have a voice in decisions that are being made in local areas. So I think that is a potential space for that to happen, but it has to be meaningful and has to be inclusive.”

Cllr Derek Mitchell complimented the Town Teams on the various projects they brought forward to fruition but didn’t agree with the idea of elections.

“I don’t think that they should be elected. There are already elections for local government, which have a fairly low turnout and is our function as elected members, but I don’t think the people on the Town Team need to be elected.”