Wicklow councillors express concern new Sea Stacks Wind Farm could dominate Greystones horizon

braypeople

Michael Sheridan

A new ESB wind farm project off the coast of Wicklow could dominate the field of vision for those looking out to sea in Greystones. That was the feeling from local Councillors as they questioned the ESB’s team responsible for the project at the October meeting of Greystones Municipal District.

The ESB moved to allay these fears and others about the impact on fishing and biodiversity, and which harbour would benefit from, while adding that the project comes with an community benefit fund that could generate an estimated €5.8million annually.

