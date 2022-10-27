Wicklow councillors express concern new Sea Stacks Wind Farm could dominate Greystones horizon

A new ESB wind farm project off the coast of Wicklow could dominate the field of vision for those looking out to sea in Greystones. That was the feeling from local Councillors as they questioned the ESB’s team responsible for the project at the October meeting of Greystones Municipal District.

The ESB moved to allay these fears and others about the impact on fishing and biodiversity, and which harbour would benefit from, while adding that the project comes with an community benefit fund that could generate an estimated €5.8million annually.

Sea Stacks Offshore Wind Farm, if granted a Foreshore Licence (applied for two years ago), would see the ESB ramp up its plans to build up to 53 wind turbines off the south Dublin and Greystones coast.

The wind farm would comprise of between 40 to 53 wind turbines, located 12 to 32kms off the shoreline, embedded in the Irish Sea. The site would cover an area of 160km2, with its giant turbines generating circa 800MW of electricity. Construction would take roughly a year and could start in mid 2028, with power coming online just before 2030.

Read More

The meeting, attended by Councillors Lourda Scott, Derek Mitchell, Stephen Stokes and chaired by Tom Fortune heard a presentation from ESB representatives: Offshore Wind Project Director, Liam Murphy, Offshore Wind Stakeholder Manager, Brian Hegarty and Offshore Wind Community Liaison Officer, Michael McGlynn.

The meeting heard of the Government’s demand for 80 per cent of electricity production to be renewable by 2030. The target for offshore energy production now sits at 7GW (7,000MW) by 2030, currently ESB generate 25MW from a single project.

The ESB says there is potential for 30GW of offshore floating wind power in the Atlantic. The ESB team fielded questions. All present, acknowledge the need for the energy source. Multiple queries were raised and addressed.

Cllr Mitchell said that Greystones will be sandwiched between offshore wind turbines and this proposed development will dominate the field of vision when looking out to sea.

He urged fellow councillors to make sure Greystones benefits from the project. Insisting Greystones harbour should be used during construction and that the potential for tourism to see the wind farm up close by boat be explored.

Cllr Stephen Stokes was excited by the project, and stated renewable energy is needed as soon as possible.

He asked could the turbines be painted to reduce their impact on the skyline. ESB said they would be matt grey, but could be painted, although there is no proof other colours can lessen their appearance.

The ESB stressed that the Sea Stacks Wind Farm will generate millions for the local economy. It will support the community through job creation and a special benefit fund it says would be circa €5.8m per annum (from an 800MW project).

The potential loss to the fishing industry was discussed and the ESB agreed there would be a change to how the area might be fished. The ESB is carrying out meetings with fishing representative organisations, fishers and skippers, and says there will be a need for local seafarers and vessels to act as tenders to ferry workers to build the turbines, and later to service and inspect them on an ongoing basis.

The issue of which Wicklow ports and harbours would be favoured was skirted around to a degree, with Bray, Greystones, Wicklow and Arklow all mentioned, but none were given a clear preference by the ESB team.

Concern over catching fire from lightning was addressed in light of the recent strike to an Arklow turbine and subsequent fire. This was noted but dismissed as an exceptional event. The ESB said there is lighting strike earth protection built in to the turbines.

Cllrs Stokes and Mitchell hoped for development of the Greystones Coast Guard building and this was not ruled out by the ESB. Cllr Stokes asked about any exclusion zones and was told there would only be localised ones at the turbines (circa 50m). As for the gap between turbines, Cllr Stokes was told it would be circa 1,500 metres.

Cllr Lourda Scott raised the environmental impact on wildlife and general biodiversity issues, while also querying how the turbines would be secured as the sea area proposed featured sand banks.

The ESB said the turbines would most likely be fixed to the sea bed, and the decision is primarily water depth dependent. Fixed turbines would be the most cost effective and proven technology to use also. The sea depth appears to be within the upper limits of up to 60/70m. Deeper water off the south coast and the Atlantic would require floating turbines.

These are held in place by anchored cables fixed to the sea bed. Floating turbine technology is more expensive and a newer, less proven technology. The ESB has carried out extensive aerial surveys of the area and says its unlikely floating turbines would be used for Sea Stacks Wind Farm.

As for the impact on marine and bird life, an environmental impact study will be carried out and due regard will be given to its findings. Cllr Scott expressed concerns for Terns that are a much loved sight, especially in Kilcoole, and also for marine life.

District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon pointed out that much of the sea bed off shore was already a barren desert from trawler fishing, and that the wind farm may in fact bring marine life back. The ESB agreed and pointed to successful lobster hatcheries and artificial reefs that can thrive in wind farm areas.

In answering how any excess electricity generated would be stored the ESB said it would be used to generate green hydrogen, that is then transportable. The ESB said under sea storage caverns would be the best solution with one on east coast.

Cllr Tom Fortune asked about the delay in the ESB attaining an Foreshore Licence, and ‘out of curiosity’ questioned the increasing rise in the ask for offshore power output and the significance of the so-called ‘real map of Ireland’ that extends our territory far out in to the Atlantic.

The ESB said the volume of applications is causing the licensing delay. The increase in output generation demand is coming from government with 2030 a challenging target. The real map of Ireland that reaches out beyond the island’s land mass to sea, shows the potential Ireland has to generate vast amounts of electrical power from off shore sources in the Atlantic in particular.

The ESB is holding exhibition meetings for the public to find out more, with Greystones Sailing Club hosting one on Thursday, November 10, from 4p.m to 8p.m.