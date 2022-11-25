Wicklow councillors approve €11,000 in funding for small-town Christmas lights

Santa Claus helped turn on the Christmas lights in Wicklow town last weekend. Now funding has come for smaller towns outside.

Wicklow councillors voted to approve €11,000 in funding for Christmas lights and decorations at last week's Wicklow Municipal District (MD) meeting.

The one-off gesture will see the towns and villages of Ashford, Laragh, Glenealy, Newtownmountkennedy and Roundwood receive €2,000 each, while the picturesque village of Annamoe will receive €1,000. The funds will be drawn from Wicklow MD’s discretionary kitty, which is funded by the Local Property Tax (LPT).

The funding was proposed by Cllr Shay Cullen and seconded by Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Paul O’Brien.

Reacting to the council’s decision, Cllr O’Brien said: “We’re delighted to announce these one-off gestures in response to the cost of living and energy cost crisis. We have gone through a long period of Covid with no celebrations, so we want this year to be special, and that’s why we’ve made this contribution.

“After we saw what happened in Baltinglass, where they had to cancel their Christmas lights display, we decided that we had to step up to the plate. We are delighted to announce this one-off funding, which comes on top of the funds we've already allocated to Wicklow town and Rathnew. This contribution will be funded through the Local Property Tax (LPT).

“We understand there is a cost of living crisis and we want to help each community with the additional costs of the festive season.”