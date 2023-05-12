Wicklow councillors agree to the disposal of four pieces of local authority lands

Two of the four disposals related to Blessington.

THE elected members of Wicklow County Council agreed unanimously to three disposal of council assets at last Monday’s monthly meeting.

0.0086 hectares or thereabouts in the townland of Blackditch, Newcastle, being lands adjoining property 28 Seamount Drive, Newcastle, was disposed of to Alan and Michelle Colgan of 20 Seamount Drive, Newcastle.

0.032HA in Powerscourt Demesne, the property known as 66 Kilgarron Park, Enniskerry was disposed of by transfer order to Kathleen and Leo Keogh of 66 Kilgarron Park, Enniskerry, the persons entitled to the freehold lease in the property.

0.0700Hac in the townland of Blessington was disposed of by transfer order to Bridie Kavanagh, the person entitled to the freehold interest being the property known as 10 Troopersfield, Blessington.

The elected members were also asked to consider 0.230HAC of land at Humphreystown, Blessington to Damien Reynor, who is now disposing of the property.