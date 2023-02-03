Wicklow councillor welcomes Human Tissue Bill as he waits for kidney transplant

CLLR Gail Dunne was pleased to see the Human Tissue Bill pass the second stage of the Dáil last week.

Speaking about the bill, the Wicklow town-based councillor shared his own recent experience and he is currently on the transplant list.

The Human Tissue bill will include provisions around organ donation and transplantation, post-mortem practice and procedures in hospital settings, anatomical examination, and public display of bodies after death. It also aims to increase the donor pool.

Cllr Dunne stated: “Last week the Dáil passed the second stage of the Human Tissue Bill. This provides an opt-out system for organ donation. For people like me, on the transplant list, this is a positive development for them and their families.

“Hopefully, we will see the bill pass all stages of the Oireachtas and be implemented. I can’t emphasise the importance of the bill in terms of organ donation and retention.

“Around this time last year I received word that I had kidney failure and the staff at St Vincent’s Hospital and the Dialysis ward looked after me so well. I was in and out of hospital for four months and it was a hard time.

“I started dialysis in March of last year and do it at home each night. I went on the transplant list two weeks ago and was told to expect a wait of at least 18 months. I talked to a family member recently who underwent a transplant around 14 years ago and said it was totally life changing.

“But all things considered, I am feeling well and am still very much enjoying the role of a public representative.”

In line with the recommendations of the Madden Report, the Bill introduces consent provisions for non-coronial post-mortems and sets out a clear framework for how consent should be obtained.