Wicklow councillor slams attempts to minimise scale of Covid Inquiry ahead of Care Champions meeting

A Wicklow councillor has called out the Taoiseach and Tánaiste for suggestions of minimising the scale of the Covid Enquiry and expressed support for a public meeting this weekend at which some of those worst affected by Covid will share their stories.

The meeting has been organised by family advocacy group Care Champions and will be held at Dublin City University on Saturday, January 28 from 1pm.

The first session will be a public conference until 2.30pm, followed by a private event for families from 3-4.30pm. Speakers on the day will include a nursing home resident, staff from private and public nursing homes and families who lost loved ones in nursing homes during Covid.

Also on the panel will be Vivian Guerin from the Irish Association of Social Workers, Celine Clarke from Age Action and Martina Derry from Care Partner.

Councillor Joe Behan has said he welcomes the work of Care Champions and fully supports their call for a human rights led Public Enquiry into the treatment of older people in the health care system during Covid, in particular the separation and isolation imposed by decision makers.

"There must be a full Judicial Enquiry where evidence can be taken from the many grieving and broken hearted families, who never got to hold the hand of a dying relative and were often shut out of any meaningful communication about their loved one’s medical condition,” he said.

“I also commend Care Champions for their call to give every hospital and nursing home patient the legal right to have access to a loved one in all care settings as has been done all over Europe since 2020.”

Cllr Behan went on to brand suggestions by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin that the scale of the Covid Enquiry be reduced as ‘totally inadequate’.

“Recent attempts by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to suggest minimising the scale of a Covid Enquiry by proposing the appointment of an academic to come up with “lessons for the future” is totally inadequate and unacceptable,” he said.

“The buck must stop with the leaders who made these dreadful decisions and I include the political leaders as well as the leaders in the HSE and Department of Health, even if some of these have left their posts and moved on to other pastures.

“It is time for openness, transparency and accountability as to how Covid was dealt with in this country. The grieving families of Ireland deserve no less.”