Wicklow councillor calls for public consultation on disused ‘Design Centre’ in Bray

Independent Bray West Councillor Rory O'Connor has called for a public consultation on an unused building in Bray town known as the ‘Design Centre’.

The former craft centre, which is located across the road from the Royal Hotel, is currently sitting idle, but was previously used to host over 30 Wicklow craft makers. The councillor’s new motion will petition Bray Municipal District to maximise the use of the building for the public.

He outlined three steps to achieve this aim, including: organising a council visit to the building with the members to see the inside and evaluate the building, doing an online public consultation of what should be done to maximise this amenity for the public and having an online meeting to discuss the findings of this public consultation and follow up with actions.

Explaining the motion, Cllr O'Connor said: “I believe this building in Bray could be put to much better use with it having such a perfect location, being directly in the middle of the Main Street. I think it could be used for sorts of ideas, and I think getting these ideas from the public is the best way we can begin transforming the building into something that the people of Bray are proud of and maximising a council asset to its full potential to the benefit of the community.”