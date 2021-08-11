Wicklow confirmations which were due to start this week are postponed

Confirmations due to take place in the Parish of Wicklow this week have been postponed for at least a month, with no definite date set yet.

Confirmations were due to start today, Wednesday, August 11, and continue into next week, but have now been postponed after Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell said parishes should postpone first holy communions and Confirmations until September after the government said it hopes to lift restrictions on these sacraments next month.

Fr Donal Roche said: ‘I hated having to postpone the Confirmations at such short notice. It was awful, but we will have to wait a month at least. We have no new dates confirmed just yet.’