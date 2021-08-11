Wicklow confirmations which were due to start this week are postponed

Premium
Confirmations due to take place in the Parish of Wicklow this week have been postponed for at least a month, with no definite date set yet.
Confirmations were due to start today, Wednesday, August 11, and continue into next week, but have now been postponed after Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell said parishes should postpone first holy communions and Confirmations until September after the government said it hopes to lift restrictions on these sacraments next month.
Fr Donal Roche said: ‘I hated having to postpone the Confirmations at such short notice. It was awful, but we will have to wait a month at least. We have no new dates confirmed just yet.’
In a prior letter sent to priests in his diocese, Archbishop Farrell criticised the Government for failing to engage with Church representatives on the matter.
He was also critical of what he regarded as ‘discriminatory guidelines’, when so many other restrictions have been lifted, such as allowing dining inside again.
A number of safety precautions were already in place to accommodate the Confirmations, before it was confirmed they had been postponed.
‘The idea was we would hold several Confirmations for small numbers,’ said Fr Rcohe.
‘It would have been safe and we had our own system in place. Our parishioners were delighted and we gave them control. We said anyone who wasn’t comfortable could wait and come back for a later date, but everyone seemed keen to go ahead. We were talking about very small numbers. We have a spacious church which allows for social distancing.
‘It would have just been parents and sponsors inside the Church with the child who is getting their Confirmation. The likes of grandparents, aunts and uncles wouldn’t have been in attendance,’ said Fr Roche.
While reluctant to label the Government’s treatment of religious orders and gatherings as ‘discriminatory’, Fr Roche does feel that the voices of many Church leaders seemed to fall on deaf ears.
‘I think the Government was getting lobbied from all sides, any maybe our voices got drowned out in all the din. You had restaurants, hotels and bars lobbying very hard to get back open, which I fully understand, because you had people’s livelihoods at stake.’