Wicklow commuters hit out at Go-Ahead for 184 bus ‘disaster’

Locals have called for more transparency from Go-Ahead Ireland in relation to the 184 bus service that covers Bray, Greystones and Newtownmountkennedy.

They say that the changeover of services from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead has brought with it inconsistent times, disappearing buses on their app and frustration from those who rely on the service for work on a daily basis.

Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes has expressed his frustration with Go-Ahead for their lack of transparency since their takeover of the route from Dublin Bus.

“If they don’t fix it, we will have to look at who is providing the service because it is absolutely essential for people working,” said Councillor Stokes. “Greystones has grown by almost 16 per cent in the last 5 years so not only are we losing services, but we actually need to be going the other way”.

Locals who rely heavily on the 184 service for work have also voiced their concerns with Go-Ahead for their inconsistency and lack of communication which has led to precarious conditions with their working days.

“I take the bus on my way home from work so half of the time I am standing in Bray wondering if the bus will come and how long will I be waiting here, it’s annoying,” explained Isabel O’Hagan. “Thankfully I don’t have kids to get home to, but I know plenty of people who do.”

“It was a disaster from day one and it hasn’t changed,” said Brian O’Mahony. “They make their excuses and say it’s Covid related but it has been going on well before that.”

While many people are frustrated with Go-Ahead’s inconsistent service, those who are affected by the 184’s disappearance do not want to see Go-Ahead lose their route, but have expressed the company’s need to be more transparent and flexible in the future.

“They won the tender for the service, but the service is just not there at the moment, the TFI need to do something about it” said Isabel. “Hire more people, if they cannot hire more people then cut back on the route and be honest about it and reduce the times”.

Brian added: “Turn up. It is a simple ask, sort out your staff. I work in retail and when there are people out with Covid, and we have staffing problems we can’t close up shop.

“You have to have backup somewhere instead of having people waiting for buses which is a nightmare”.

While the service is not up to par with what is needed in the area, Councillor Stokes hopes the 184 service will be as consistent as it once was with Dublin Bus, reducing the need for cars on the road and boosting public transport in the fight against climate change.

“If we are serious about reducing car usage, then alternatives need to be in place,” he said.

“Less reliance on petrol and diesel cars is a win-win for everyone, leading to less fumes and less traffic.

However, every time a bus service is cancelled it erodes confidence and trust in the system. People who have cars may give up and go back to driving.”