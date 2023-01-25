Wicklow Community Noticeboard

School enrolments

Applications for Admission of Junior Infants for September 2023 will be open in Scoil Mhuire Réalt na Mara (Brittas Bay MXD N.S.), Brittas Bay from January 23 to February 10.

The Application Form is available on the school’s website www.brittasbayns.com. Application Forms are also available by emailing brittasbaynationalschool@gmail.com or phoning Scoil Mhuire Réalt na Mara on 0404 47488.

Scoil na Coróine Mhuire Ashford are now taking enrolments for September 2023 for Junior Infants and Autism class.

Enrolment forms and all up to-date admissions information are available on school website www.scoilnacoroinemhuire.ie or by calling (0404)40424. Closing date for enrolments is Friday, January 27.

St Joseph’s NS in Glenealy is taking enrolments for Junior infants for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available on the school website www. stjosephsglenealy.com or by calling to the school between 9.20 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Royal Bridge Club

Play continues at the Royal Bridge Club in Wicklow town following a break over Christmas and the New Year.

Joe Kelly and Leonard Murphy finished first in the Howell Movement held on Monday, January 9. Robert and Timmy Doyle were second and Barbara Martin and Una Ryan were third.

The North/South winners on Wednesday, January 11 were Leonard Murphy and Joe Kelly. Margaret Kelly and Stella Doyle were second. The East/West winners were Bernie Slattery and Catherine Higgins. Robert Doyle and Eric Levingstone were second.

Joe Swan and Naomi Stapleton finished first on Thursday, January 12. Robert Downes and Joe Heaslip were second and Freddie Quinn and PJ Sutton were third.

The North/South winners on Friday, January 13, were Margaret and Joe Kelly. Margo Mulligan and Dorothy Johnson were second. The East/West winners were Eric and Dorothy Levingstone, with Rhona Woods and Joan Murphy in second.

Terry Hayes and Sheila O’Leary won North/South on Wednesday, January 18. Elaine Cassidy and Geraldine Kane were second. Eric Levingstone and Robert Doyle won East/West, with Marion O’Shaughnessy and Norma Sommers second.

​Bridge lessons for beginners, and improvers has resumed again on Thursday nights, in Wicklow Sailing Club. For more information, please contact Phyllis Kavanagh directly on 086 8388096.

New and returning members are welcome and can contact Berni on 085 8511581, or Joe on 086 8418043, for more information.

Chair Yoga

Wicklow Library are running a six-week course of Chair Yoga with Louise, which started at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16.

Chair Yoga is suitable for those who find a regular yoga class too strenuous, are recovering from injury or illness or are generally less active and mobile.

The class takes students through centring and breath-work, followed by a guided, intelligently sequenced practice of postures that take the joints through their full range of movement whilst seated or through use of the chair whilst standing. These postures provide gentle stretching, improved strength and flexibility, as well as helping students to find balance and calm in everyday life.

The six-week course is suitable for all ages and abilities. To book a place please call 0404 67025 or email wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie.

Library event

A Mixed Media and Printed Paper Collage Workshop takes place in Wicklow Library on Thursday, February 9 from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Participants will be able to explore collage with artist and printmaker Susan Fortune from White Doodle Art.

Booking is essential, so please call Wicklow Library at 0404 67025.

Medjugorje pilgrimages

A Pilgrimage to Medjugorje departs from Roundwood on April 23 for a week and again on October 4 for a week.

Both trips will be accompanied by a Spiritual Director and both dates cost €799. Insurance is optional.

For more information and booking: Contact Group Leader – Mary King on 087 2185067.

Mattie’s Headstone

Glenealy Tidy Towns and the family of Mattie Delaney would like your assistance to erect a headstone in his memory.

Donations can be made to the Glenealy Tidy Towns bank account (AIB in Wicklow IBAN IE28AIBK93361962974063) or contact Veronica (086 1953838) or Anne (087 6768071).

Comedy at the Brass Fox

Karl Spain will bring plenty of laughter into the New Year as he is set to perform in the Brass Fox near the end of this month.

The Limerick comedian is fresh from supporting his good friend Kevin Bridges on his European tour, Karl Spain is embarking on his own European tour in February and March of 2023.

Karl will be joined by Jack White, a multi-award winning street performer who has headlined comedy clubs and festivals all over the world.

The comedy night takes place on Friday, January 27, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets for the comedy night costing €12 can be purchased from https://www. eventbrite.ie/e/brass-fox-comedy-atthe-brass-fox-wicklowtickets-466784423777.

History talk

In his talk titled ‘The Freedom of the Roads’, historian Brian White will be displaying old photographs to explore early motoring in County Wicklow.

Some questions that will be answered include who was the first person to register a car in County Wicklow, who was the first women to own a car in County Wicklow and which County Wicklow car owner had a car buried under Hill 16 in Croke Park, Dublin.

The 1903 Motor Car Act allowed county councils to register motor cars and motor bikes and to issue applicants with a driving licence. By 1915, there were only 106 cars and 103 motor cycles registered in County Wicklow.

The talk takes place at Wicklow Library on Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. To book, contact 040467025 or email Wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie.

Pilates

Pilates is now on in Glenealy village hall every Tuesday night from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. For more information contact Zara on 087 9367474.

Bingo

Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with Bingo starting at 8.30 p.m. – bring a friend.

COPDSI support group

The local COPDSI support group meet every Friday in the Wicklow Pastoral Centre at 12 noon and hold exercise classes.

For those who don’t fancy face-to-face classes, there is also an online class that runs at the same time, all funded by COPDSI.

Sing Strong, based in Limerick, run weekly vocal and breathing classes online. Beginner classes are due to start in January.

The local group are endeavouring to not only make people aware of their existence, but also that there is help out there if you need it.

Table tennis

Table tennis takes place at Roundwood Hall on Monday nights from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30p.m., with all levels catered for. €5 per night. Contact Brian Higgins 085 118563

Slimming World

Slimming World Newtown meet every Monday at 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parkview Hotel. Call or text Trevor on 085 2499982 for more information.

Laragh Heritage Trail

A place has been secured on the Heritage Keepers Programme to assist with the new Laragh Heritage Trail.

Two or three extra people are being sought to join the active panel. This will involve participating in 5 x 2 hour online workshops, over the next five Tuesday evenings which will be facilitated by the Heritage Keepers programme.

There will also be some further input required between March-June. If interested, please contact Eoin at eoin.reilly@gmail.com.

Indoor bowls

Indoor bowls is played every Wednesday night in Glenealy Village Hall from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New players are always welcome, it is a great hobby for the winter months ahead.

Indoor bowls also takes place in Moneystown Community Centre, continuing every Monday at 8.30 pm.

Beginners are very welcome.

Rainbows Ireland

The Brockagh Resource Centre is now a registered programme centre for Rainbows Ireland. Rainbows is a free, voluntary service for children and young people experiencing loss following bereavement and parental separation.

The Rainbows service is an inclusive service, supporting children and young people experiencing grief and loss resulting from bereavement/ parental separation/parental relationship breakdown/divorce.

Attending the programme provides children with an opportunity to meet with other children of a similar age and loss experience, at a minimum of three months after the loss. For more information call the Brockagh on 0404 45600.

Set dancing

Roundwood set dancing has resumed on Thursday nights in the parish hall starting at 9 p.m.

Admission €5.